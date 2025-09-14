Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Bennet on "Secret Invasion"/Quake, MCU Canon

Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Secret Invasion

Chloe Bennet will forever be grateful for her time on ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., even if they unofficially disowned the series by declaring it wasn't canon despite literally including MCU characters throughout the series. Playing S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Daisy Johnson, aka Quake, the Interior Chinatown spoke at Dragon Con in Atlanta about her non-MCU experience and offered how her Inhuman character could have helped a certain underwhelming Disney+ series.

At Bennet's panel (courtesy of Steph Hill on Instagram via Culture Crave), the Invincible star about where Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stood within the MCU, and the series' dissociation from canon. With hands on the side of her face, "I'm not playing a bit," the actress said. "This isn't a joke. I don't know anything. They haven't asked me…if they would, you know me. I would…I can't keep secrets. I would tell you guys…no idea. We're not considered canon" before showing both thumbs down. With the crowd booing, "We are," she declared to cheers. "Thank you. I think the show might make some weird, random comeback. You know what I mean? As of now, no, and I agree, I should have been in 'Secret Invasion.' It probably would have been better." Bennet appeared in all 136 episodes of the ABC series from Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, and Joss Whedon, across seven seasons.

What gets wonkier is that Samuel L. Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in the MCU since Phase I, appeared in two episodes of the ABC series and was the star of Secret Invasion. While Fury has officially spent more time away from his duties in S.H.I.E.L.D., the agency was so intricate as part of the MCU. Jackson appeared in all six episodes that found him dealing with interplanetary issues as he and the Skrull, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), try to defeat those of a rebel group of Skrulls led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Both Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Secret Invasion are available on Disney+.

