Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Preview: A Dark New Future Takes Shape

We're going to start off this bare-bones preview (not our fault) for this week's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with an observation. "Brand New Day" is the penultimate episode of the series' run, with next week's "The End Is at Hand" and "What We're Fighting For" serving as the two-hour, two-episode wrap-up. With that said, things have been pretty quiet on the social media front when it comes to the "nostalgia." We were expecting more look-backs and things like that to mark the end of a Marvel television era- and definitely expecting more than two preview images that pretty much tell us nothing (though to be fair, there were two more of Enver Gjokaj but it was essentially the same pose). Thankfully, we do have an excellent promo that shows just how close S.H.I.E.L.D. is to becoming a universal threat if our heroes can't stop things in time:

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 10 "Brand New Day": With the help of Kora on the inside, Sibyl and Nathanial continue their fight to shape a dark new future for S.H.I.E.L.D., managing to stay one step ahead of the agents along the way. If the team is going to turn this one around, they'll have to get creative, and maybe even a little out of this world. Written by Chris Freyer and directed by Keith Potter.

The ABC series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Joel Stoffer, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, James Paxton, and Enver Gjokaj guest star. Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, the series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.