AHS Star Angelica Ross: Ryan Murphy Pitched Black Female-Led Season

American Horror Story star Angelica Ross shared that Ryan Murphy pitched an AHS season back in 2020 with a Black female lead cast.

With only two days to go until the five-episode first part of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Delicate debuts, we have an interesting update to pass along that actually doesn't have much to do with the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring 12th season. Instead, we're getting an interesting "What If…?" from none other than the amazing Angelica Ross (American Horror Story: 1984; American Horror Story: Double Feature). In a series of tweets earlier today covering the importance of those under-represented on the screen being able to tell their own stories – in their own words – Ross shared a look at an exchange they had with Murphy from July 2020, where Murphy pitched the idea of an AHS horror season with an all-Black female cast.

Eyeing Ross, Keke Palmer, and Gabourey Sidibe, Murphy said he wasn't sure who the fourth would be. In their response, Ross offered a number of names – including Debbi Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, Alfre Woodard, and others. In the video, we see that Ross contacted Murphy regarding AHS Season 11 from a producing standpoint to see if he was still moving forward with an all-Black female lead cast for Season 11 (which would end up being "NYC"). Here's a look at Ross' posts:

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare (either starring or guest-starring), here's a look at the horrors that await Anna (Roberts) when it comes to "Having It All" – with FX's American Horror Story: Delicate arriving on September 20th:

American Horror Story Season 12: Episode Overviews

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 1 "Multiply Thy Pain": After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jessica Yu.

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode "Rockabye": It's awards season and Anna is primed to be a major player in contention. After a frightening encounter convinces her that she's being followed, she begins to question who she can trust. Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 3 "When The Bough Breaks": As Anna and Dex settle into their Hamptons sanctuary, the comfort begins to fade. Her circle of trust is slowly shrinking, and doubt creeps into Anna's head – could the evil be right under her nose? Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Part One – followed by the previously-released teasers, season overview, and more for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – arriving on September 20th:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

AHS Season 12: What We Know So Far…

Along with the cast listed above, it was also confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season as well as showrunner. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed" (and we offer more details on the novel here).

