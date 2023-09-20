Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: ahs, ahs 1984, American Horror Story, Angelica Ross, emma roberts

AHS: Angelica Ross Thanks Emma Roberts for "Calling and Apologizing"

American Horror Story star Angelica Ross shared an update online, thanking AHS: 1984 co-star Emma Roberts for "calling and apologizing."

Earlier today, we shared how actress/singer/social activist Angelica Ross (American Horror Story: 1984; American Horror Story: Double Feature) had opened up about an incident involving her "AHS: 1984" co-star Emma Roberts (co-starring with Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne in American Horror Story: Delicate, debuting tonight) on the set of the 2019 season. Taking to Instagram Live (with TMZ capturing the video below), Ross alleged that Roberts aimed a transphobic comment at her during filming by purposefully misgendering her (more details below). Not long after our coverage went live, Ross took to Twitter/X to confirm that she and Roberts had spoken on the matter. "Thank you [Emma Roberts] for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally," Ross posted. "I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

Here's a look at Ross' update that went live this afternoon, followed by a look back at Ross' original claims:

Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform. — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

AHS: 1984: Ross Accuses Roberts of Transphobic Remark

In Ross' recounting, what seemed to be nothing more than a little back-and-forth between the two took a turn when Roberts reportedly brought director John J. Gray into the exchange. When Roberts reportedly said to Gray, "John, Angelica's being mean," Ross didn't make anything of it ("I know she's not being for real… She's just being whatever"), and Gray responded to both of them by suggesting they all get back to work. In his response, Gray referred to Ross & Roberts as ladies – to which Ross claims Roberts replied, "Don't you mean lady?" before turning around and covering her mouth with her shirt (attempting to differentiate herself from Ross, who is transgender). From there, Ross shares what her initial reaction was as well as how it reportedly soured their relationship moving forward. "So when I saw that happening, I was just like, 'I'm done,'" Ross shares. "I didn't speak to that b**** the entire time after that. So we had scenes together, and I never spoke to her. She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, 'Are you OK? You haven't been talking.' I'm like, 'Mmmhmm.'" Here's a look at the TMZ video, which also includes additional accusations from Ross regarding Roberts' on-set presence:

