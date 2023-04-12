Ahsoka: "The Expanse" Star Wes Chatham Joins "Star Wars" Series Cast The Expanse star Wes Chatham has joined the cast of Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka in what could be a very key role.

The news continues to roll along when it comes to Dave Filoni, Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that The Expanse star Wes Chatham has also joined the cast of the live-action streaming series. Sources report that Chatham has been tapped to play Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) right-hand man.

Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), and David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season. With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set to debut in August 2023, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer that was released during Star Wars Celebration 2023:

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson on Working with Ashley Eckstein

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Dawson shared what it was like working with "The Clone Wars" voice actress Ashley Eckstein to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. Dawson enjoys & appreciates having Eckstein as a resource regarding the character and being able to build upon the fandom that Eckstein has created for the character via social media. In the clip below, Dawson shares just how much she respects & appreciates how Eckstein has built up the character over the years and the passion she brings to her work.

Here's a look at the clip from ET, with Dawson discussing the upcoming "Star Wars" universe series. Following that, we have a look back at our rundown of who's who, as well as the official teaser trailer for Ahsoka that was released during Star Wars Celebration 2023: