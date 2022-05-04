Rick and Morty/James Gunn Affair Masterminds Beginning to Crack?

Making our way into Day #45 of "The Rick and Morty/James Gunn Affair," we expected to coast along with a quiet unease as we awaited Gunn's big "Poirot" moment on Thursday as the culprit or culprits were finally revealed. So imagine our surprise at the "The Shyamalan Twist" the case took on Wednesday. Either folks are getting a little spooked about being revealed or there is some kind of black-ops clean-up operation underway to throw Gunn off the trail. What you're about to see is a tale of obsession, confusion, frustration, and finally… resolution. Because all of the hand-drawn Mr. Nimbuses in the world won't keep Gunn from exposing the truth (hold crap, we need sleep!).

Now here's a look at how it all went down today, less than 24-hours before all is apparently supposed to be revealed:

Day 45. There is no new figure. Porkchop (who either is the culprit or has become the spokesperson for the culprit) says it has gotten lost in transport. We have PAs combing the area in a search. A true tragedy. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/h8fWnk7fGo — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ahaha Mutton Chop felt so bad he lost our figure he made a Mr. Nimbus. One would hardly know it was hand-made. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/rzlA10qbeG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

