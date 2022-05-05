Rick and Morty/James Gunn Mystery Solved as Grateful Nation Celebrates

So after 46 days, a ton of twist & turns, dead-ends, false leads, and a near-Shyamalan-like twist as the day of reckoning was less than 24-hours away, the twisted minds behind "The Rick and Morty/James Gunn Affair" have been revealed. Will this make sets a little safer? We can only hope and pray. Because there's one word roaming around in our brain that we just can't get rid of and it may just keep us up at night. Copycats.

First up, a look at the very last of the cross-dimensional mercenaries recruited from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's animated universe: a trio of Space Mortys (those sick bastards):

But hours later, the culprits would reveal themselves. And as many of us had already assumed, this was an intricate operation requiring vast resources and a network of people. Just not enough to get things past "Inspector Hercule Gunn":

The #RickandMorty figure culprits have come forward; it was, as many have guessed, a group activity with our senior VFX wrangler Ron Underdahl, who started it all, video assist Porkchop, who made operations flow smoothly, & our VFX supervisor Stef, who financed the operation. pic.twitter.com/Zouz9SWtEY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's Gunn thanking them for some morning fun while filming:

Many thanks to these guys for making every morning on the set of #GotGVol3 a bit more fun with a new figure from my favorite show. They announced themselves by one by one placing four new figures on the stand. pic.twitter.com/YLoXqReXcn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's the best part: "For those of you asking, we are eventually going to put these up for charity with a certificate of authentication signed by me." Now that's truly a happy ending to this story…

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: