ALF: Shout! TV Celebrates Actual Cat Eater with 6 Fan-Favorite Eps

Celebrating his 38th anniversary, Shout! TV will present a six-episode ALF marathon featuring one of pop culture's most beloved aliens.

ALF, one of the most beloved alien characters of the 1980s, will celebrate its 38th anniversary with a marathon of six fan-favorite original broadcast episodes, available on WatchALF.com and Shout! TV. Created by Tom Patchett (The Carol Burnett Show) and Paul Fusco (who's also the voice and puppeteer of the title character), ALF, whose real name is Gordon Shumway, is a wise-cracking alien from the planet Melmac who crash lands into the garage of the Tanners, a suburban family. Willie (Max Wright), the family patriarch, provides his nickname, which is short for Alien Life Form.

Shout! TV Presents a Six-Episode Marathon to Celebrate the 38th Anniversary of 'ALF'

ALF premiered on NBC in 1986 and ran for four seasons spanning 102 episodes, which also starred Anne Schedeen, who played mother and Willie's wife Kate; Andrea Elson, who played daughter and oldest child Lynn; and Benji Gregory as son and youngest, Brian. The recurring cast included John LaMotta and Liz Sheridan, who play nosy neighbors Trevor and Raquel Ochmonek. Michu Meszaros was one of ALF's assistants in costume, and Lisa Buckley and Bob Fappiano were the assistant puppeteers. The Tanners must often hide ALF from them and others so they don't alert the authorities to his presence.

The marathon airs on September 22nd at 8 p.m. ET, featuring the following episodes: season one's "Help Me, Rhonda" and "Come Fly with Me," the season three two-parter "Tonight, Tonight," the season two two-parter "ALF's Special Christmas," and season four's "Future's So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades." Guest stars featured in the episodes include Fran Drescher, Ed McMahon, Joan Embery, Joyce Brothers, and Cleavon Little. The TV series' success spawned animated spinoffs ALF: The Animated Series and ALF Tales and the live-action TV movie Project ALF in 1996.

The marathon can be viewed on Shout! TV and Shout! TV's ALF FAST channel, as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices. The complete series of ALF can be watched on Shout! TV and Shout! TV's 24/7 ALF FAST channel.

