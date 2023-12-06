Posted in: FX, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien, fx, noah hawley, preview

Alien: David Rysdahl on Joining Cast, Noah Hawley's Approach to Series

David Rysdahl (FX's Fargo) discussed joining the cast of FX's Alien, how he sees Noah Hawley approaching the series, and more.

After getting an update on how filming was looking post-SAG-AFTRA from Noah Hawley (Fargo) last month, we learned who would be rounding out the cast of his & FX Networks' upcoming Alien series. One of those names was David Rysdahl, currently impressing a whole lot of people in the current installment of FX's anthology series Fargo. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rysdahl shared how he made the jump from to another Hawley series, what it's like being a part of two pop culture universes that he's been a fan of, and how he sees Hawley approaching the series. "Yeah, I went over to Thailand for one day of camera tests, and then things shut down," Rysdahl revealed "Noah told me after we wrapped on 'Fargo.' He said, 'There might be a role for you on Alien,' and I grew up on both 'Alien' and 'Fargo.' So if you had told me two years ago that I was going to be in either universe, I would've thought you were crazy, and the idea that I get to play on both playgrounds makes me feel pretty lucky and grateful."

While the two projects couldn't be further apart on the surface, Rysdahl believes that Hawley will be taking a somewhat similar approach to Alien as he has with Fargo. "Noah, in a similar fashion to 'Fargo,' takes the movie and asks, 'What's the DNA of this? What's the world perspective? What themes are we tackling? What was the original intent of this movie? Let me see if I can play with that in a new way.' So he's doing a really interesting job of that on 'Alien,' and it's going to be a very different but very exciting view of what the original movie was," Rysdahl added.

Joining Rysdahl in the cast are Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar), Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World), Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror), Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone), Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval), Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), and Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends)

