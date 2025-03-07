Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth at SXSW: Check Out Some Highlights From "The Wreckage"

Check out some highlights from FX Networks and Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth immersive experience at SXSW 2025, "The Wreckage."

Though we still have some time to go before the highly anticipated series premieres this summer, the marketing machine for FX Networks and Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth is already getting the hype going. During this weekend at SXSW, folks can take part in the huge immersive experience, "The Wreckage" – a chance to learn more about the upcoming series, snag some exclusive merch, and grab some photo opps. For those who couldn't make it our, Variety was kind enough to share some footage from the experience.

Here's a look at what Variety had to share from the immersive experience from earlier today – followed by what else we know about Hulu's Alien: Earth:

From the moment fans step inside, they will find interactive elements and pulse-pounding thrills that bring the series to life. Visitors will be scanned for alien parasites before receiving credentials and instructions, embarking them on an exploratory mission through the ship wreckage, where they will have the chance to get up close and personal with alien specimens. But beware—not all creatures survived the crash intact, a containment breach has occurred and hidden dangers lurk within. Here's a look at the official teaser for the impact that the show intends to make on SXSW:

Previously shared by Bloody Disgusting, FX Networks began posting a series of "transmission clips" from the USCSS Maginot, introducing us to some of the crew, an adorably smart cat, and some very interesting sites (and scenarios) that are just begging to be picked over for clues:

And here's a look back at the FX Networks trailer that aired on Sunday night during the Oscars and was released on Monday (including a look at Olyphant, who reportedly plays Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh), with Alien: Earth spotlighted at around the 00:40 mark:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

