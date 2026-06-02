Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Robin Takes a Ride with New DC Comics Vehicle Set from Mattel

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel expands its DC Comics Core lineup with a deluxe Robin Cycle set featuring a classic Robin action figure.

The 6.5-inch DC Comics Robin figure includes 22 points of articulation, soft-goods cape, and classic colors.

Robin rides into action with a DC Comics vehicle set that includes projectile-launching features for added play.

Mattel’s Bat-Link system connects DC Comics figures, vehicles, and accessories, with Robin Cycle priced around $21.65.

Prepare your collection, because Mattel has even more DC Comics figures on the way. Alongside the DC Comics Core line, the company is introducing deluxe releases such as the Robin Cycle figure and vehicle set. This special release includes an updated Robin figure featuring his classic red, black, and yellow costume, along with a flowing soft-goods cape. Standing 6.5" tall and featuring 22 points of articulation, Robin is ready for action right out of the package.

Of course, he won't be riding into battle alone as this set also includes the Robin Cycle, which features projectile-launching action. Mattel's new Bat-Link system is featured here, which allows figures, vehicles, and accessories across the line to interact with one another. This will surely expand both play and display possibilities for this new line, allowing for the DC Comics Core Robin to also pair well with this secondary release. Collectors can now bring home the Robin Cycle set for approximately $21.65 from online retailers. Be on the lookout for more figures in the DC comics, Coraline with Batman, Superman, Joker, Flash, and Green Lantern.

Mattel DC Comics Premier 6.5" Robin Figure & Cycle Vehicle

"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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