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White House Correspondents' Dinner Rescheduled for July 24th: Details

The White House Correspondents' Dinner has been rescheduled for July 24th, with "enhanced safety measures and new access procedures."

Article Summary White House Correspondents' Dinner is rescheduled for July 24 in Washington, D.C., after April's shooting halted the event.

WHCA says the White House Correspondents' Dinner will return with enhanced safety measures and new access procedures.

Weijia Jiang said rescheduling the White House Correspondents' Dinner was a deliberate choice after member and board input.

The July 24 White House Correspondents' Dinner will be a smaller gathering, with venue, tickets, and program details still pending.

White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) President Weijia Jiang promised back in April, when the original event was canceled over a shooting incident at the venue, that the White House Correspondents' Dinner would be rescheduled – and that was what was announced earlier today in a message to WHCA members. "Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from our members. I want to thank board members for the time and care they brought to this decision, particularly on the security front. The event will feature significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures. We will share additional details directly with attendees," Jiang wrote, though a venue and additional details were not announced for the July 24th event.

Jiang continued, "This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence. As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above." As of this writing, there's no word yet on whether Donald Trump will attend the rescheduled event. Here's a look at Jiang's message in full:

Dear colleagues, The White House Correspondents' Dinner has served as a celebration of a free press and the vital role of journalism in our democracy for over a century. When gunfire interrupted this year's event, it further clarified the WHCA's mission to advocate for the freedoms that are protected in the First Amendment. We will not allow an act of violence to have the last word, especially during a year when we are reflecting on the 250th anniversary of America and everything we stand for. I am proud to announce we will host another dinner to be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, July 24th. Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from our members. I want to thank board members for the time and care they brought to this decision, particularly on the security front. The event will feature significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures. We will share additional details directly with attendees. Our thoughts remain with the officer who was injured and with everyone who experienced that evening. We are indebted to the US Secret Service, law enforcement and the hotel staff whose swift response protected our guests and our staff. In the weeks since the last dinner, we have raised funds to ensure WHCA members who purchased tickets will not have to pay if they attend the second event, which will be a more intimate gathering. We will also offer financial support to our scholarship winners for travel back to Washington. They, along with our journalism award winners, deserve to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to reporting. This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence. As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above. Details on the venue, tickets, and programming will follow soon. Sincerely,

Weijia

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