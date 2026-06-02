Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Armored Batman Brings the Pain with New DC Comics Mattel Figure

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel expands its DC Comics line with a deluxe Armored Batman figure, standing over 7 inches tall in mech armor.

The DC Comics Armored Batman packs in lights, sounds, and disc-launching action for bigger kid-friendly battles.

A removable helmet or alternate Bruce Wayne head adds extra display and play value to this heavy-duty Batman release.

Mattel’s first DC Comics wave targets younger fans now, while collectors look ahead to more premium figures in 2027.

Mattel is continuing to expand its DC Comics lineup with larger deluxe releases, including an all-new Armored Batman figure. While the first wave focuses on 6.5-inch action figures, this towering release stands over 7 inches tall and features Batman suited up in a heavily armored mech-style suit designed to take on Gotham's toughest threats or perhaps even Superman himself. Mattel isn't holding back with this collection as the Armored Batman mech is ready for deployment.

This new figure features lights and sounds to bring the action to life, and also gives Batman the ability to launch discs at villains standing in his way. The figure also includes a removable helmet or alternate head sculpt that reveals the Dark Knight underneath, adding a fun Hulkbuster design to this release. While the initial focus is on kid-friendly action figures, many fans are already looking ahead to the collector-focused releases scheduled for 2027. Pre-orders for Armored Batman have not yet gone live, but the figure is already sparking excitement among collectors that Mattel is back in the DC Universe.

Mattel DC Comics – Armored Batman with Sounds & Lights

"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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