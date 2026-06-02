Posted in: Games, LEGO, Pokémon, Toys | Tagged: lego, pokemon, The Lego Group

LEGO Brings Pokémon To Life With Their SMART Play System

LEGO are bringing kids a little closer to playing with Pokémon in real life as they showed off the new SMART Play System expansion

Article Summary LEGO unveiled Pokémon SMART Play at SXSW London 2026, using SMART Bricks for screen-free light, sound, motion and sensing.

Kids can catch, train, feed and battle LEGO Pokémon like Pikachu, Charizard, Bulbasaur, Eevee, Mew and more.

The lineup includes 12 LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets, with two all-in-one packs and ten compatible expansions.

Highlights include Pikachu’s Training House, Charizard vs. Jolteon, Mewtwo’s Lab Break and Jigglypuff Concert.

The LEGO Group revealed a major expansion for its SMART Play System at SXSW London 2026, as it will help bring Pokémon to life in a new way. The company showed off the new lineup of characters from the series, as they have incorporated SMART Bricks to interact with them when fully built, to act just like their video game counterparts. You'll be able to catch them, train them, feed them, and ultimately, take them into battle against other Pokémon. You'll be able to fight with a friend using the tech inside them to have in-person battles where you'll move around and use different strategies to win each one. We'll have more to speak on about them from our in-person demo in London, but for now, here's the finer details on the sets, along with some images.

Pokémon Come To Life With The LEGO SMART Play System

The LEGO SMART Play System is powered by the LEGO SMART Brick – packed with more than twenty patented world-firsts within its technology, making LEGO builds respond to how kids play through light, sound, motion, and sensing, all without screens. With twelve new LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets launching, fans can dive into interactive play with some of their most cherished Pokémon, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Gengar, Eevee, Mew, and more. Children can feed their LEGO Pikachu a brick-built LEGO SMART Tag sandwich or tickle their LEGO Charizard to get a joyful laugh. The more they play, the stronger the bond, as they prepare for spectacular battles with friends and family.

All Of The Sets

Two LEGO SMART Play All-In-One sets and ten LEGO SMART Play Compatible sets will be introduced, including:

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Training House with Pikachu (72164) All-in-One set for ages 6+. This set includes a Pikachu-inspired tree house, training items, a Poké Ball, buildable sandwich, and more. Fans can get the chance to become a Pokémon Trainer as they nurture, feed, play, train and battle LEGO Pikachu. Includes 1 SMART Brick, 4 Tags, Figure and Charger.

All-in-One set for ages 6+. This set includes a Pikachu-inspired tree house, training items, a Poké Ball, buildable sandwich, and more. Fans can get the chance to become a Pokémon Trainer as they nurture, feed, play, train and battle LEGO Pikachu. Includes 1 SMART Brick, 4 Tags, Figure and Charger. LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle (72167 ) All-in-One set for ages 8+ features Charizard and Jolteon in a fierce battle between the two iconic LEGO Pokémon. Look around and use the healing spray for support in the battle or have the Pokémon jump into a friendly training session together on the training grounds. Includes 2 SMART Bricks, 4 Tags, 2 Figures and Charger.

) All-in-One set for ages 8+ features Charizard and Jolteon in a fierce battle between the two iconic LEGO Pokémon. Look around and use the healing spray for support in the battle or have the Pokémon jump into a friendly training session together on the training grounds. Includes 2 SMART Bricks, 4 Tags, 2 Figures and Charger. LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof (72155) compatible set for ages 7+. In this set, children can roleplay one of the key steps of any great Pokémon Trainer – nurturing their LEGO Pokémon. The set comes with two Pokémon, the beloved Bulbasaur and Bidoof. Make a delicious berry smoothie in the juicer and feed the snack-hungry Pokémon!

compatible set for ages 7+. In this set, children can roleplay one of the key steps of any great Pokémon Trainer – nurturing their LEGO Pokémon. The set comes with two Pokémon, the beloved Bulbasaur and Bidoof. Make a delicious berry smoothie in the juicer and feed the snack-hungry Pokémon! LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Trainer's Buggy Adventure with Squirtle (72156) compatible set for ages 7+. Fans can take LEGO Squirtle out for a ride on the passenger seat in a beach buggy. The vehicle has 2 water stud shooters and a water stud storage compartment for Squirtle and the Trainer to extinguish fires at the veggie grill.

compatible set for ages 7+. Fans can take LEGO Squirtle out for a ride on the passenger seat in a beach buggy. The vehicle has 2 water stud shooters and a water stud storage compartment for Squirtle and the Trainer to extinguish fires at the veggie grill. LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Charmander and Geodude's Cavern Clash (72157) compatible set ages 6+. Fans can play out the 'Trainer's First Adventure' with LEGO Charmander and Geodude. Charmander explores a cave with treasure and crystals. Stay alert and watch out for the angry Geodude.

compatible set ages 6+. Fans can play out the 'Trainer's First Adventure' with LEGO Charmander and Geodude. Charmander explores a cave with treasure and crystals. Stay alert and watch out for the angry Geodude. LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Battle (72158) compatible set for ages 8+ lets children play out stories for the three Paldean First Partner Pokémon. Each of the three LEGO Pokémon has a different type: Sprigatito is Grass-type, Fuecoco is Fire-type and Quaxly is Water-type. The spinning wheel can help choose your opponent and determine who gets to battle next!

compatible set for ages 8+ lets children play out stories for the three Paldean First Partner Pokémon. Each of the three LEGO Pokémon has a different type: Sprigatito is Grass-type, Fuecoco is Fire-type and Quaxly is Water-type. The spinning wheel can help choose your opponent and determine who gets to battle next! LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Jigglypuff Concert (72159) compatible set for ages 7+ features LEGO Jigglypuff. This Pokémon loves to sing and play music, with key elements like microphones, speakers and a music stage.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Drone Search for Mythical Mew (72161) compatible set for ages 8+ shows the Mythical Pokémon Mew. Children can go on searching for LEGO Mew, using a Poké Ball inspired drone to search for the ancient ruins where Mew hides.

compatible set for ages 8+ shows the Mythical Pokémon Mew. Children can go on searching for LEGO Mew, using a Poké Ball inspired drone to search for the ancient ruins where Mew hides. LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Eevee and Lapras's Treasure Hunt (72162) compatible set for ages 8+ features LEGO Eevee and Lapras off on a sea adventure to find the map to the shipwreck. Lowering the mast to lift a rock reveals a treasure chest full of coins and gems.

compatible set for ages 8+ features LEGO Eevee and Lapras off on a sea adventure to find the map to the shipwreck. Lowering the mast to lift a rock reveals a treasure chest full of coins and gems. LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Mewtwo's Lab Break (72163) compatible set for ages 10+ lets fans recreate a scene where LEGO Mewtwo breaks out of its lab tank. The set includes an adjustable lab tank, Mewtwo info screen, rare Master Ball and Mewtwo figure.

compatible set for ages 10+ lets fans recreate a scene where LEGO Mewtwo breaks out of its lab tank. The set includes an adjustable lab tank, Mewtwo info screen, rare Master Ball and Mewtwo figure. LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle (72165) compatible set for ages 10+ sees LEGO Umbreon and Garchomp together in a fun championship, battling to win the Poké Ball trophy. A giant Poké Ball is included.

compatible set for ages 10+ sees LEGO Umbreon and Garchomp together in a fun championship, battling to win the Poké Ball trophy. A giant Poké Ball is included. LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Cubone and Gengar's Spooky Showdown (72166) compatible set for ages 8+ shows LEGO Cubone trying to defeat Gengar to collect the treasure hidden underneath.

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