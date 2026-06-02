Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo, scooby-doo: origins

Scooby-Doo: Linda Cardellini Congratulates "Origins" Actress Fortson

Linda Cardellini, who played Velma in two films, had some kind words - and a little advice - for Scooby-Doo: Origins star Abby Ryder Fortson.

Article Summary Linda Cardellini congratulated Scooby-Doo: Origins star Abby Ryder Fortson and urged her to enjoy playing Velma.

Scooby-Doo: Origins follows Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Freddy as they tackle the mystery that forms Mystery Inc.

The Netflix live-action series stars Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Maxwell Jenkins.

Matthew Lillard also gave Scooby-Doo: Origins his blessing, hoping the series keeps the franchise’s friendship-first core.

With production underway on Netflix and Josh Appelbaum & Scott Rosenberg's (Cowboy Bebop) Scooby-Doo: Origins, we've been getting a chance to hear from a number of familiar facees about the casting of Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2) as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret; Carousel) as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones. But when it comes to those whose opinions carry a bit more weight than most, look no further than the cast of the two recent live-action films. For this go-around, Linda Cardellini (DTF St. Louis, Crystal Lake), who portrayed Velma, had some kind words – and a little advice – for Fortson during Monday night's showcase event for her HBO series. The biggest takeaway (we have the video below)? Forston needs to make sure to enjoy the experience and have fun with the role.

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, the series will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets. In addition, you can add Paul Walter Hauser's (Black Bird, Balls Up) name to that list, though details on his series-regular role haven't been released.

Jinkies! Linda Cardellini is in full support of Abby Ryder Fortson taking over her role as Velma in 'Scooby-Doo: Origins.' 🧡 pic.twitter.com/GndYykKkWw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 2, 2026

Scooby-Doo: Origins – Matthew Lillard Gives Netflix Series His Blessing

Checking in with EW to discuss Scream 7, Matthew Lillard shared that he was happy to see the "Scooby Gang" back, whether it's animated or live action. Lillard starred as Shaggy in two live-action film adaptations, co-starring with Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and voice actor Neil Fanning as Scooby-Doo in 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

"My general thought is that I'm really happy for them. I think that the show needs to come back," Lillard said "We haven't done an animated series now in years, which I think is horrible. I think that it's a great way for kids to understand storytelling. It's the first introduction to ghost stories for a lot of kids, right? It's about friendship and sticking together as a gang and working together to solve mysteries — and that normally it's a dangerous white man behind a mask. These are the things that kids have to learn."

"I think that having it back is good," Lillard continued, noting that he hopes the streaming service sticks to what made the franchise so popular over the years. "My hope is that they hold onto what's tried and true and take their hack at it. But the reality is that I'm sort of a purist when it comes to that franchise. The core of it is really about friendship. It's really lovely, and I hope that they hold onto that."

Appelbaum and Rosenberg will serve as showrunners, with the duo executive-producing alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner via Midnight Radio. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce for Berlanti Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!