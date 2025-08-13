Alien: Earth Debuts, Taylor Swift, OMITB & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE/AEW, Taylor Swift, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, CBS's Watson, BBC's Doctor Who, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, HBO's Task, Netflix's Long Story Short, Adult Swim's The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza, BBC's Fawlty Towers, BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, Crunchyroll/Delta Airlines, Seth MacFarlane, Star Trek: Khan, Apple TV+'s Mr. Scorsese, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 13, 2025:

WWE Raw Review: A Show That Made The Chadster Feel Warm and Safe

New Heights Podcast Has Taylor Swift Permission Slip Ready for Fans

Ted Lasso Season 4 Could Drop Mid-2026; Dungey on Emotional Dailies

Watson Season 2: NCIS: Hawaiʻi Star Noah Mills Set for Recurring Role

Doctor Who: RTD Has "Nothing to Report"; All Up to BBC, Disney Now

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Reveals A Web of Secrets

Task Trailer: HBO Previews "Mare of Easttown" Creator's New Series

Long Story Short Sneak Peek: "Board Games" Night Gets Interesting

Adult Swim Series Order Will Unleash The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza

Fawlty Towers Co-Creator Connie Booth on John Cleese & Writing Credit

Taylor Swift Announces 12th Album, The Life of a Showgirl (VIDEO)

One Piece, Buffy, South Park/Kristi Noem & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who Star Alex Kingston Set for New Strictly Come Dancing Series

Crunchyroll Partners with Delta Airlines to Bring Anime to New Heights

The Orville: Hollywood Needs More Hope, Less Pessimism: MacFarlane

Star Trek: Khan Star Tim Russ on Revisiting "Undiscovered Country" Era

Mr. Scorsese: Apple TV+ Previews Rebecca Miller's Martin Scorsese Doc

Alien: Earth: Chandler & Lawther on Hawley's Nuanced Franchise Take

