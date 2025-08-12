Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Strictly Come Dancing

Doctor Who Star Alex Kingston Set for New Strictly Come Dancing Series

Alex Kingston has joined the new season of Strictly Come Dancing (think of it as River Song appearing on the show as a Doctor Who tie-in).

Kingston is famous for her River Song role alongside three Doctors and other TV highlights like ER and Arrow.

The actress brings her star power from Doctor Who, ER, Gilmore Girls, and British theatre to the dance floor.

Kingston was one of several name included in the first wave of SCD announcements.

Doctor Who and ER star Alex Kingston has been announced as the second celebrity taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its latest series this September. For those of you outside the UK, you might be interested to know that Strictly gets big ratings on the BBC. It's kind of a big deal, a sort of middle-class balm to TV viewers in these troubled times… not unlike Doctor Who when you think about it.

Alex Kingston has been a star of stage and screen for more than four decades. For eight years, she gained international fame as Dr Elizabeth Corday in the global hit TV drama ER , winning an SAG award in the process. She is known to millions of Doctor Who fans as the iconic River Song, aka The Doctor's Wife, a role she has played opposite three Doctors on screen and continues in audio adventure and novel form. Other television work includes a BAFTA-nominated performance as Moll Flanders, plus roles in Steven Moffat's recent Douglas Is Cancelled, Treason, Gilmore Girls, Boudica, Lost in Austen, Dodger, A Discovery of Witches (which was produced by Bad Wolf), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Arrow. Her extensive theatre roles range from Lady Macbeth to Nurse Ratchet in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest to Prospero for the Royal Shakespeare Company and many more.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Alex Kingston says: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" (In a good way, we're told)

The news was revealed on The One Show on Monday, August 11th. The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course. Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September. The entire Doctor Who library is on iPlayer in the UK. Just think of the upcoming season of Strictly as a tie-in to Doctor Who, where River Song has escaped her prison cell again to appear on this show. You know you want to.

