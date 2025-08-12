Posted in: Current News, Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: taylor swift

New Heights Podcast Has Taylor Swift Permission Slip Ready for Fans

Need your Wednesday evening cleared to check out Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast? Jason and Travis Kelce have what you need...

By now, we think it's safe to say that the world knows that Taylor Swift will be appearing on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast this Wednesday. Shortly after her one-on-one-on-one was confirmed, fans of the global singing and songwriting phenomenon also learned the title of Swift's upcoming twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl. (expected to drop sometime around October based on pre-order info on the website). With the big episode set to hit tomorrow at 7 pm ET, the Kelces want to make sure that everyone gets a chance to hear it live, but that might not be possible. To help make it a reality, the podcast shared a "permission slip" to get you out of whatever responsibilities you have Wednesday evening – here's a look:

The podcast hosts dropped a not-too-subtle hint on Monday that Swift would be their guest. Still, there were some folks who were skeptical (and more than a few making it clear that this had better not be some kind of practical joke). Everyone was able to relax after Kelces posted a teaser from the episode that saw Swift complimenting Travis on the choice of blue that he was wearing, saying it was a nice color for him. "Yes, I know. It's the color of your eyes, sweetie, it's why we match so well," he replied, before Swift made it clear she was excited to be on the show. Here's a look at the Instagram post that went out on Monday night, confirming that Swift will be the special guest on the New Heights podcast's extra episode on Wednesday at 7 pm ET:

"92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest," read the caption to the teaser post from earlier on Monday, dropping a ten-ton hint that Swift would be the guest. "New episode Wednesday 7PM ET."

