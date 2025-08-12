Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Jordan Mendoza

Adult Swim Series Order Will Unleash The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza

Adult Swim has ordered the live-action, quarter-hour sketch comedy series The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza from writer/comedian Jordan Mendoza.

Article Summary Adult Swim orders The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza, a new live-action quarter-hour sketch comedy series.

The series combines sharp comedy with surreal horror and explores the subconscious of a scared man.

Jordan Mendoza stars, directs, and executive produces, with production by Avalon for global distribution.

Mendoza’s credits include Hulu’s Chad Powers, Netflix’s Neon, and writing hits like Big Mouth and Dave.

Are you ready to face… The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza?!?!? Adult Swim sure hopes you are, with the ever-expanding late-night programming block announcing a new live-action, quarter-hour series from writer, comedian, and filmmaker Jordan Mendoza. Produced for Adult Swim by Avalon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Catastrophe, Starstruck, Taskmaster), the series blends sharp comedy with surreal horror, diving deep into the subconscious of a very scared man as he navigates a barrage of absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes. If that doesn't scream "Adult Swim," then we need to collect up your stuff and grab a seat in the back of the class because we don't know what Adult Swim you've been watching for all of these years.

"Jordan's voice is fresh, fearless, and completely original," shared Cameron Tang, VP of Development, Adult Swim. "This series is a wild, funny, and sometimes unsettling ride through the mind of a brilliant creator—and exactly the kind of boundary-pushing comedy our audience expects." Mendoza stars, directs, and executive produces the upcoming series, which will air on Adult Swim in the U.S. and be distributed globally by Avalon. Aaron Brown, David Martin, and Jonathan Stern also serve as executive producers.

Mendoza is currently a supervising producer on Hulu's Chad Powers and wrote/produced for A24/Amazon's Overcompensating. On screen, Mendoza stars in Netflix's Neon (in which he also served as consulting producer) and appears in the Sony feature No Hard Feelings. His additional credits include Netflix's Kaleidoscope, A24's Problemista, Universal's Please Don't Destroy, and Eva Victor's Sorry, Baby. Additional writing credits for Mendoza span his work on FX's Dave, with his episode earning year-end praise from The New York Times and Rolling Stone, as well as hit shows like Big Mouth, Ziwe (where he co-wrote viral track "Stop Being Poor"), Beavis & Butt-Head, and Human Resources. He was previously named a New Face Creator at Just For Laughs and was spotlighted by Vulture and Time Out as one of New York's rising comedic voices.

