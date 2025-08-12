Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

One Piece, Buffy, South Park/Kristi Noem & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, One Piece, South Park, Crystal Lake, Tracker, Yellowjackets, Peacemaker/DCU, Doctor Who/RTD, and more!

Article Summary One Piece star shares examples of hate received over casting, sparking online discourse

Buffy the Vampire Slayer pilot adds four new cast members for pilot; Sarah Michelle Gellar reacts

South Park targets Kristi Noem in brutal Paramount+ end credits sequence to shown on Comedy Central

Yellowjackets, Peacemaker/DCU, Doctor Who, and more TV news covered in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 12, 2025:

Taylor Swift Confirmed for Jason & Travis Kelce's New Heights Podcast

Twisted Metal: Here's Your S02E06 "MKAW1SH" & S02E07 "H1TNRVN" Preview

Buffy: 3 More Join Pilot Cast; Wonders Talks Casting, SMG Responds

WWE Raw Preview: Title Match Canceled; Is It Tony Khan's Fault?

Tony Khan Books AEW All Out to Counterprogram WWE PLE on Same Day

One Piece Star Posts Examples of Hate She's Received Over Casting

Buffy Series Pilot: "The Studio's" Chase Sui Wonders Set as Guest Star

South Park: Kristi Noem Goes on Dog-Killing Frenzy in P+ End Credits

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Poster: "Wild West Grindhouse" Vibes

Crystal Lake Showrunner Posts Ominous Sign From Blairstown, NJ

Tracker Season 3 Offers "Double Dose" of Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw

AEW Collision Returns to GalaxyCon Columbus with ROH Final Battle

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E06: "The Sehlat…" Images Released

Yellowjackets Co-Showrunner Signs WB Deal; Will EP, Consult on S04

Peacemaker: Flash, Wonder Woman "Eventually" DCU; "Porky's" Canon

Haunted Hotel: Rick and Morty Writer's Series Scares Up a New Trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 BTS Look Intros Justina & Roberto

John Oliver Explains Why ICE Agent Dean Cain Won't Need to Wear a Mask

Doctor Who: RTD Explains Why Show Won't Be on His Career "Gravestone"

UFC, Paramount+ Sign 7-Year Exclusive Media Rights Deal: Details

Alien: Earth Goes Global, Unleashes "The Hunt" Across 14 Cities

The Boys/Ackles, Ahsoka, Smiling Friends & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Terry Matalas on "Legacy" Hopes, Paramount Approval & More

