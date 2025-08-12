Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Delta Airlines

Crunchyroll Partners with Delta Airlines to Bring Anime to New Heights

Crunchyroll has a new deal with Delta Airlines to bring anime streaming to their aircraft, joining the lineup of in-flight entertainment.

Anime fans, get ready to pack your bags! Delta Air Lines customers will soon be able to enjoy a selection of anime from Crunchyroll, the brand fueling anime fandom, as part of their in-flight entertainment offering on Delta flights. Crunchyroll will specially curate anime content and be available later this year on Delta's more than 169,000 seatback screens – the most of any U.S.-based carrier – and within its Delta Sync Wi-Fi experience for SkyMiles Members, currently available on over 900 aircraft.

Plus, SkyMiles Members who log in to Delta Sync Wi-Fi on their personal devices will enjoy an exclusive offer from Crunchyroll: a 24-hour free trial to the world's most extensive dedicated anime library for use during the flight or after landing (terms and exclusions apply). With 50,000 episodes of series and films, 25,000 hours of content, and more than 2,000 unique titles, travelers can get lost in their favorite series or discover a new adventure, all before their plane touches down. This first-of-its-kind curated Crunchyroll experience will be available exclusively on Delta, and more details about what travelers can look forward to on their next flight will be shared closer to departure later this year.

"There is nothing better on a long flight than immersing yourself in the rich storytelling and world-building of anime. Fans can go deep on one series or sample one episode of many series – from action to adventure, romance, and more. And when they get hooked,d they can continue their experience on the Crunchyroll app," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "We are excited to share what we love with Delta passengers and go to new heights together."

"At Delta, we see every flight as an opportunity for discovery," said Julieta McCurry, Delta V.P. of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity. "Whether you're diving into the anime genre for the first time or continuing a favorite series, bringing Crunchyroll to Delta gives our customers access to a world of storytelling while onboard and beyond. It's part of Delta's commitment to delivering industry-leading entertainment that reflects the passions and interests of our customers."

With more than 17 million global subscribers, Crunchyroll immerses anime fans by offering a robust anime streaming library, simulcast series available shortly after premiere in Japan, theatrical premieres, free-to-play and subscription games through Crunchyroll Games, and so much more. Now they'll be on Delta Airlines flights too! You can't escape anime! Join us! Join uuuuuuuuuusssss!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!