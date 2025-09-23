Posted in: FX, Hulu (Streaming Service), TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth Season 2? Noah Hawley "Certainly Having Conversations"

Series creator Noah Hawley discussed viewing Alien: Earth as recurring and offered an update on where things stand with a possible Season 2.

Without jumping into spoilers since the season finale, S01E08: "The Real Monsters," just wrapped, it's safe to say that FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth leaves a whole lot of really great questions that could use at least another season to answer. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Hawley shared how he approached the project to run for more than one season, and that he's "having conversations" about a second season.

"In some ways, that was the assignment when I talked with FX about it. We always discussed it as a recurring series. I have a sense of where the journey goes in the long run, but I don't necessarily know how long it'll take me to get there. I think that this is such a huge story to explore, but then again, we also have to fit into the timeline of the films. So there's some creative constraints that can often be helpful in terms of it's not completely open-ended," Hawley shared, adding that talks are already underway.

"We're certainly having conversations about it, and I've been thinking on the creative front. It was very encouraging, the success of the show globally, and FX is very deliberate in their process. I think that's why they've been so successful, is they don't spend more than the show can realize in its return value. Part of it is not just, 'Are we gonna make more?' but, 'Are we gonna make more at what price and what's the timeline for it?' So all those factors are being discussed, but I don't have a timeline for you," he noted.

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The FX and Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, FX's Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

