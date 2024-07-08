Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: all's fair, hulu, kim kardashian, preview, ryan murphy

All's Fair: Halle Berry, Glenn Close Join Murphy/Kardashian Series

Halle Berry and Glenn Close have joined the cast and will executive-produce Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian's Hulu legal drama, All's Fair.

When it comes to Ryan Murphy, American Horror Story and American Horror Stories will always hold specials places in our dark, twisted hearts. But Murphy also has two new projects on the way, the Niecy Nash-Betts-starring FX horror series Grotesquerie and the Kim Kardashian-starring Hulu legal drama All's Fair. Described as a high-end, glossy, and sexy adult procedural, the latter series received a direct-to-series order from the streaming service back in December 2023 – the first project under Murphy's new Disney deal. Penned by Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters) and Joe Baken (Promised Land), the legal drama sees Kardashian portraying Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm. Now, it can also boast that Halle Berry (Extant, Monster's Ball) and Glenn Close (Damages, Fatal Attraction) have joined the ensemble cast and will also serve as executive producers – though details on their characters is being kept under wraps.

Hulu's All's Fair is produced by 20th Television (part of Disney TV Studios) and Ryan Murphy Television. Murphy, Kardashian, Berry (alongside her producing partner Holly Jeter via their production company HalleHolly), Close (through her Trillium Productions banner), Baitz, Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, Richard Levine, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson all serve as executive producers. In addition, Murphy is expected to direct the streaming series. During the May 30th episode of The Kardashians, viewers had a chance to check out when the series was first coming together – with Murphy, Kardashian, and Jenner began discussing what the focus of the series would be. "I mean, there's even so many fun moments with like Laura [Laura Wasserman, divorce attorney] and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' Then the next [divorce], she would be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time; don't ever let you do this again.'"

