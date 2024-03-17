Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Review

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E26 Review: Thrilling & Fulfilling

Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End E26: "The Height of Magic" was a thrilling episode that had me yelling at my screen at one point.

Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "The Height of Magic," was a thrilling episode that kept us at the edge of our seats. The action on this episode was fantastic, and still managed to keep the story going without gratuitously extending battles needlessly. Once again, Frieren keeps blasting exceptional episodes after exceptional episodes— even if you think things might fall into cliche territory, it completely bypasses them and just keeps on telling a fantastic story.

It felt like so much was going on in this episode: Fern's shot does not put a stop to Frieren's replica, and Frieren notes they had thought this would be a possibility, and it is now a battle of attrition. We see this is pretty much the case for all fighting parties as they scatter around, choosing the best combat matches against the replicas and hunting each of them down. Thankfully they have Denken and Methode, who can track all of them down, which they manage to do successfully. We see Kanne and Richter destroy Kanne and Lawine's replicas. However, they are forced to release their golems as the replica of Sense attacks them. I am not going to lie; this episode kept me screaming at my screen with each turn.

As they run away, Denken, Land, and Übel come across the turn where Sense's replica awaits. I really enjoyed this part and yet, it was sort of messed up at the same time. Übel quickly asks Denken if this is something that must be done, and even when asked to stay away, she forges ahead, and man, she is crazy scary. We get some insight into Übel's past as Sense senses who she is about to face off with and immediately knows who will lose that fight. Turns out Übel had taken this test a few years back and ended up killing the proctor with her magic. The task was to cut through his spell-filled cape, and Übel sliced through the man himself. When Sense informs her she is disqualified, she asks how she was able to pull it off, and it is a matter of visualization, as Frieren had mentioned before. As a toddler, she used to see her sister cut fabric and imagine her magic as such, with precision, and that is why she quickly slices Sense's hair in milliseconds. Between Übel herself and her encounter with Sense, where she suggests she get a haircut, I swear it was chilling. Yet so fascinating as Übel does not try to make excuses for herself. However, the party is surprised with a new set of replicas that show up: a newly cooked Land and Übel.

On another end, Methode gets Wirbel and his party to join the fight against the replicas while they wait for Frieren and Fern to destroy Spiegel. Wirble takes Denken's replica, while Methode takes on Fern's. However, as they destroy all replicas, new ones start to show off, and suddenly the stakes keep rising as everyone is tired and struggling to keep up the fight. On their end, Frieren manages to create an opening, and Fern fatally injures it. However, as she is about to deliver the final blow, Spiegel sends Fern flying nearly killing her and also leaving her surprised at the level of power Frieren holds. At this point, I was nearly screaming obscenities at the monster as Frieren got to destroy it.

I have been struggling with insane back pain, and I could not lie down. I think this is the first time this show has given me anxiety and, I swear, even a mini heart attack too. It was so wonderfully written, the change of perspectives and pace so perfectly done… and, of course, the animation just as beautiful as ever. This episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was epic. I love how they always use flashbacks when needed without ever distracting us from the story at hand— it always manages to set up a connection between the characters and help us know more about the players at hand. I cannot wait to see what the next task brings for those who managed to pass. I have been trying to wait to read the manga, but at the same time: I need to know what is going to happen!

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Episode 26 "The Height of Magic" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9.5 / 10 Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "The Height of Magic," was a thrilling episode that kept us at the edge of our seats. The action on this episode was fantastic, and still managed to keep the story going without gratuitously extending battles needlessly. Once again, Frieren keeps blasting exceptional episodes after exceptional episodes— even if you think things might fall into cliche territory, it completely bypasses them and just keeps on telling a fantastic story.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!