All's Fair: Niecy Nash-Betts Shares Video Celebrating Series Wrap

Niecy Nash-Betts shared a video celebrating the wrapping of filming on Ryan Murphy's Kim Kardashian-starring Hulu series All's Fair.

Last week, Naomi Watts checked in on social media to announce that she had wrapped filming on the Hulu series – and now, Niecy Nash-Betts has made it official: filming on series creator and EP Ryan Murphy and series star and EP Kim Kardashian's All's Fair has wrapped. Written by Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters) and Joe Baken (Promised Land), the legal drama sees Kardashian leading an all-star cast as Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm. "That's a WRAP on @allsfaironhulu S1! <cue Fan Snap! 🪭>," Nash-Betts wrote as the caption to her Instagram post. "We laughed, we cried, we slayed. From fierce lewks to beat faces & snatched edges, we brought the FIYAH and left the drama where it belongs—on the screen. And TRUST, you're gonna want front row seats when this drops. Mad love to our visionary Ryan Murphy for giving us the runway to create, elevate, and celebrate. To the entire cast & crew—your glam, your grind, your genius? Legendary!" adding, "'What's wrong with THAT?!'"

Along with Kardashian, Watts, and Nash-Betts, the series also stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka. In addition, Ed O'Neill, Judith Light, and Brooke Shields are set for recurring roles. Halle Berry (Extant, Monster's Ball) was originally set to be part of the cast but had to depart over scheduling conflicts. Now, here's a look at what Nash-Betts had to share about wrapping filming:

During the May 30, 2024, episode of The Kardashians, viewers had a chance to check out when the series was first coming together – with Murphy, Kardashian, and Jenner began discussing what the focus of the series would be. "I mean, there's even so many fun moments with like Laura [Laura Wasserman, divorce attorney] and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' Then the next [divorce], she would be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time; don't ever let you do this again.'"

Hulu's All's Fair is produced by 20th Television (part of Disney TV Studios), Trillium Productions, and Ryan Murphy Productions. Murphy, Kardashian, Close, Paulson, Watts, Nash-Betts, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, Richard Levine, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson serve as executive producers.

