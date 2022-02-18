Always Sunny: Charlie Day Intros New Green Man; Fav Danny DeVito Story

Between FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia recently wrapping its record-setting 15th season, The Always Sunny Podcast continuing to be a success as it enters its "video age," and his Amazon film I Want You Back (co-starring Jenny Slate) currently streaming, the past few weeks have been a great time to get to know Charlie Day a little more as he's been out promoting his various projects. And this time around is no different, as we get to check out Day's new deal with Mountain Dew before he reveals one of his favorite Danny DeVito (Frank Reynolds) stories- and trust us when we say you'll want to check it out for his impersonation of DeVito and… well… we'll keep with the spoilers.

First up, Day is introducing fans to an entirely different type of "Green Man" courtesy of his new sponsorship deal with Mountain Dew (MTN DEW). We're going to be honest & objective when we say that as ads go, these rank up there with the ones that Rick and Morty did for fast food, potato chips, Wrangler jeans, and more (which is a good thing). From fast-forwarding through time to play a Dew-loving grandpa and a little fourth-wall-breaking to a Dew-infused super-hero. But it's his role as the green-suited walking product placement that got us nostalgic for the classic "Green Man" appearances on IASIP. And if some face look familiar, they should because two-time NBC All-Star Zach Levine is also on hand. And yes… after six years… Puppy Monkey Baby returns. Here's a look at Day's new "Green Man" in action (an Oscar Isaac/Moon Knight vibe, minus the mask), followed by the promos for MTN DEW, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, Diet MTN DEW, MTN DEW Spark & MTN DEW Spark Zero Sugar.

And in the following clip from The Rich Eisen Show, Day shares a wild story with Eisen and the audience about his DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger: