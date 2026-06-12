Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, Inklore, Lemon Green, Shaz Mohseni

Romantic Cozy Fantasy Graphic Novel Debut, Lemon Green by Shaz Mohseni

"Enemies to enemies"... the romantic cozy fantasy graphic novel debut, Lemon Green by Shaz Mohseni, from Inklore

Article Summary Enemies to enemies shines in Lemon Green, a romantic cozy fantasy graphic novel debut by Shaz Mohseni.

Leona inherits an old English cottage and finds secrets, faeries, and a shape-shifting goblin named Snotface.

The hateful housemates reluctantly cohabit, confronting personal demons while searching for happiness in rural England.

Inklore acquired world rights to Lemon Green, with Sarah Peed and Lily Kessinger set to publish it in 2029.

Shaz Mohseni's Lemon Green, is a "romantic, cozy fantasy graphic novel debut" described as "enemies to enemies" storytelling, about short-tempered Leona, whose life becomes a fairy tale when she inherits a house of secrets, faeries, and a shape-shifting goblin called Snotface. Sarah Peed at Inklore acquired world rights to Lemon Green, with Lily Kessinger editing, for publication in 2029. The deal was negotiated by Shaz Mohseni's agent Ellen Goff at HG Literary.

Shaz says "The story follows Lemon, a headstrong woman experiencing an early midlife crisis, as she unexpectedly inherits an old English cottage from her late grandfather and moves in …only to discover that the house is already occupied by a goblin (these things happen in rural England). Through their reluctant cohabitation, the hateful couple each learn to tackle their own respective demons and discover what it is that they both need to find happiness."

Shaz Mohseni is an illustrator and animator living and working in Lincoln, England who graduated in 2013 with a first class honours degree in Animation and have worked at a local film studio for 10+ years, animating on a multitude of projects ranging from informative video to public arts installations, before leaving top focus on their comic book work.

Inklore is a worldwide comic book imprint focused on publishing manga, manhua, manhwa, webcomics adaptations, and light novels created by Penguin Random House and Del Rey UK as "a pop-comics imprint celebrating the most popular, fan-driven tropes in visual storytelling, with a focus on digital-to-print licensed publishing in the romance, fantasy, science fiction, horror, and slice-of-life genres".

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