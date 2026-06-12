Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 12th of June 2026

Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again, the most popular article of the entire year.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters graphic novel tops Bleeding Cool again, emerging as one of the site's biggest stories of 2026.

See the ten most-read Bleeding Cool stories yesterday, with KPop Demon Hunters leading comics, TV, and collectibles.

Catch more Bleeding Cool highlights, from DC and Hellboy news to Absolute Batman and Punisher vs Marvel Zombies.

Look back through seven years of Daily LITG trends, from Kevin Smith Spider-Man to Batman, Transformers, and DC.

Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Kevin Smith writing Spider-Man

LITG two years ago, Batman And Robin Big Bad

LITG three years ago, #ComicsBrokeMe

LITG four years ago, Mark Millar Poacher

As Rob Liefeld said six years ago "DC Comics gonna drive off a cliff here real soon…..gotta get my popcorn. I ain't never seen a company in as much disarray as DC Comics. Thank God they have Batman to act as their Tylenol, Asprin, laughing gas… "more Batman will fix it!"😂"

LITG five years ago – Shattered Glass Soundwave

LITG six years ago, Harley Quinn's Killing Joke

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. Which meant digging through last week's Birds Of Prey for Harley Quinn's Killing Joke. But also talking DC Comics…

LITG seven years ago, when Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics

And we were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics. Is this what he meant?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kyle Higgins , writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL.

, writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL. Brian Cochran , comic book editor.

, comic book editor. David Stone, 2000AD writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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