Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: Danny DeVito & Trollfoot Offer Everyone Easter Greetings

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Danny DeVito checked in on social media with none other than Trollfoot to offer Easter greetings.

With production underway on the 18th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, our radars have been tuned to anything and everything that The Gang might have to share about how things are going. For this go-around, we're hitting the "PAUSE" button on Season 18 stuff to pass along an Easter Sunday greeting from not just DeVito but also… that's right… wait for it… Trollfoot! Even better? If you look at the image that DeVito shared quickly, the palm tree in the distance makes it seem as if Trollfoot is sporting Rick Sanchez's hairdo from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.

Here's a look at DeVito and Trollfoot checking in on Easter Sunday, followed by a look back at DeVito discussing what he loves about the long-running series, what got him interested in joining the cast, and what it is that keeps him coming back:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Is "'I Love Lucy' on Acid": DeVito

As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series in June 2025, DeVito and Colin Farrell had a chance to talk one-on-one about the mutual bond that they share, having played Batman's big bad The Penguin. In addition, Farrell had a chance to ask DeVito about his run on the long-running FX/FXX series.

One big takeaway is that DeVito has a ton of love and respect for what McElhenney, Day, and Howerton bring to the table from a creative standpoint and how they give him a chance to work off the script when filming It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. "You can go anywhere you want. I love it. It's not the same thing as what you do with the Penguin, or what I did with Oswald. Oswald, I stuck to the script. There's no riffing," DeVito shared, explaining the difference in how the two productions differ from an acting standpoint and how he appreciates the opportunity to be able to improvise.

Noting that Frank Reynolds was one of his top three favorite characters os his career, DeVito offered what might be the best tagline yet for the show: "I always looked at it as 'I Love Lucy' on acid. You could do anything you wanted." But our favorite part of the conversation (which you can check out above) kicks in when DeVito shares with Farrell how he came to join the series. Having known and worked with FX Networks' John Landgraf for years, DeVito revealed that he was sent the first eight episodes well before getting the offer to join, and liked what he saw. "

I watched the eight episodes; it was hysterical. And he [Landgraf] said, 'I'm thinking of picking it up and doing it.' I said, 'Yeah, this is what people would love to see, this show." Sometime later (DeVito puts it at between 4-6 months), DeVito got the call about joining the cast. His biggest concern? What would be the reason for him joining the ensemble cast? Meeting with McElhenney, Day, and Howerton addressed those concerns. "I said, 'If you can make it in an organic… you know, some kind of character that would fit in," said DeVito, noting to the trio that he was concerned about disrupting "the mold" that they established together over the run of "eight wonderful episodes." McElhenney, Day, and Howerton assured DeVito that they could make it work – and thus, Frank Reynolds (father to Howerton's Dennis and Olson's Dee) was born.

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