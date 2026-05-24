Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bubly, pepsico

bubly Releases Limited-Edition Melted Ice Pop Flavor

Those who love bubly sparkling water have a new flavor to try for a limited time, as they have brought back Melted Ice Pop

Article Summary bubly has brought back its limited-edition Melted Ice Pop sparkling water flavor just in time for summer.

The fan-favorite bubly flavor blends cherry, lime, and raspberry for a nostalgic red, white, and blue taste.

bubly Melted Ice Pop delivers summer refreshment with no calories, no sweeteners, and no artificial flavors.

The limited-time bubly release is now available at more retailers nationwide while supplies last this summer.

PepsiCo has launched a special flavor of bubly this month in time for the summer, as you can get your hands on the limited-edition Melted Ice Pop option. Technically, this isn't a new flavor; it's been out before as a limited release, but it apparently was so popular that they decided to bring it back, just to give those of you who may have had it the first time a chance to drink it for the Summer. You can read more about it below as it will be available as long as supplies last.

Bubly Brings Back The Melted Ice Pop Flavor For The Summer

The fan-favorite, beloved for its nostalgic flavor, is even more timely this year as celebrations kick off for America's 250th birthday. Inspired by the classic red, white, and blue ice pops that defined summer as a kid, bubly sparkling water Melted Ice Pop blends cherry, lime, and raspberry flavors into one refreshing sip with no calories, no sweeteners, and no artificial flavors. Whether it's Memorial Day weekend beach days, BBQs, 4th of July, or backyard hangs, bubly Melted Ice Pop is here to bring a sip of Americana wherever summer happens.

bubly Melted Ice Pop, available at more retailers nationwide : bubly sparkling water Melted Ice Pop is back ahead of the summer rush for a limited time only – and it's even easier for fans to pick up a pack with nationwide availability in stores everywhere bubly is sold.

Summer flavor that pops : Inspired by the classic red, white, and blue ice pops that signal the start of summer, bubly sparkling water Melted Ice Pop blends cherry, lime, and raspberry flavor with other natural flavors into one refreshing sip.

Nostalgic taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles: bubly sparkling water Melted Ice Pop gives fans their fix of summer's nostalgic sweet treat to take them from backyard barbecues to beach days the bubly way: without calories and artificial sweeteners.

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