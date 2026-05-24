Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals Season Finale: Your S01E13: "Wolves at the Door" Preview

Kayce and the U.S. Marshals face threats from all sides in tonight's season finale of CBS's Marshals, S01E13: "Wolves at the Door."

Article Summary Marshals season finale S01E13, "Wolves at the Door," sends Kayce and the team into a deadly hunt after Rainwater is targeted.

An assassination attempt on Rainwater sparks a race to find the attacker before a wider conspiracy tears through Broken Rock.

A militia attack raises the stakes as Kayce realizes the threat facing Marshals and Broken Rock is bigger than anyone knew.

CBS’s Marshals season ender preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peeks ahead of tonight’s finale showdown.

Tonight's the night we find out if "13" is a lucky number for Kayce (Luke Grimes), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the U.S. Marshals, and Broken Rock Reservation. With CBS's Marshals rolling out its season finale tonight, S01E13: "Wolves at the Door" finds the marshals hunting down the person who attempted to assassinate Rainwater, while a militia attack reveals a larger conspiracy. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for tonight's season ender:

Marshals Season 1 Finale – S01E13: "Wolves at the Door" Preview

Marshals Season 1 Episode 13: "Wolves at the Door" – After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who's targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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