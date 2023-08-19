Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, iasip, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Paddy's

Always Sunny IQ Test: How Well Do You Know The Gang's Key Moments?

FX Networks released a look at some It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia defining moments for The Gang - but can YOU name the episodes?

Yup, that's right! We're back with our next edition of "The 'Always Sunny' Strike Survival Guide," our between-seasons look at how things are going with FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But with the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes still ongoing, there won't be anything on the production side or from the cast/writers to cover until the AMPTP comes to its senses and negotiates some fair deals. But we're not about to let Paddy's keg of cool s**t run dry. So far, we've covered everything from bloopers and the show's anniversary to Day joining Portugal. The Man at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of "Dayman." We've looked at how The Gang & Batman have an "interesting" connection, how Howerton is as into the series as ever before, and "Sweet Dee's Sweet 16" in honor of Olson's birthday. For this go-around, we're getting some serious help from FX Networks, who released "A Scene For Each Character" – a compilation video offering defining scenes for The Gang and several of the show's main ensemble players. But if you want to see just how much of an "Always Sunny" expert you are, see how many of the episodes shown that you can name. And yes, we have an answer key to see how well you did.

Here's a look at what the folks over at FX Networks have chosen as the defining scenes for The Gang and more – with the answer key waiting for you at the bottom in case you want to test your "Always Sunny" IQ:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia "Still Interesting to Me": Howerton

Thanks to an interview Howerton had with Vanity Fair ahead of the strikes to promote Matt Johnson & Matthew Miller's film BlackBerry (which is earning Howerton some serious Oscars buzz), Howerton explained why "the show is still interesting to me" after 16 seasons.

"The good news is, by its very nature, the show is still interesting to me. The characters are so dynamic and funny and strange. Any one character can be extraordinarily stupid in a scene, or be the smart one, or be completely out of control, or totally laid back, so there's so much dynamism inside of all of these characters and within the show itself," Howerton explained (with "good news" being an understatement once IASIP fans read this). "We've somehow managed to create a format where we can really go to a lot of wild places that most live-action shows certainly can't go to because they're too hemmed in by the concept. It becomes really, really difficult to maintain that. Whereas with a show like' Sunny,' the concept is just a bunch of knuckleheads who work in a bar that are barely ever there; you can do anything because there is no concept beyond that. We have so much freedom on the show."

IASIP: A Scene For Each Character Answer Sheet

Charlie Kelly: S04E05 "Mac and Charlie Die (Part 1)" (directed by Fred Savage & Matt Shakman and written by Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Rob McElhenney)

Dee Reynolds: S08E09 "The Gang Dines Out" (directed by Matt Shakman and written by Mehar Sethi)

Barbara Reynolds: S02E10 "Dennis and Dee Get a New Dad" (directed by Dan Attias, story by Charlie Day & Rob McElhenney, and teleplay by Rob McElhenney)

Mac: S09E05 "Mac Day" (directed by Richie Keen and written by Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton & Rob McElhenney)

Bonnie Kelly: S05E03 "The Great Recession" (directed by Fred Savage and written by David Hornsby)

Frank Reynolds: S12E10 "Dennis' Double Life" (directed by Matt Shakman and written by Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Rob McElhenney)

Rickety Cricket: S12E09 "A Cricket's Tale" (directed by Jamie Babbit and written by David Hornsby & Scott Marder)

Dennis Reynolds: S11E05 "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs" (directed by Todd Biermann and written by Hunter Covington)

The McPoyles: S02E09 "Charlie Goes America All Over Everybody's Ass" (directed by Dan Attias and written by Charlie Day & Rob McElhenney)

Mrs. Mac: S06E06 "Mac's Mom Burns Her House Down" (directed by Matt Shakman and written by Scott Marder & Rob Rosell)

