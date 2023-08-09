Posted in: FX, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, bloopers, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Season 14

Always Sunny S14 Bloopers: Pizza Man, Thunder Gun, Laser Tag & More

We finally have the "Bloopers vs. Actual Scene" compilation video for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14 to pass along.

When SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA in striking against the AMPTP, it was pretty clear that things were about to get really ugly when it comes to television and film production. And that's exactly what's gone down – with no immediate end in sight. But if you're a fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you have our promise that we won't abandon you or The Gang in your hours of need. Thus, "The 'Always Sunny' Strike Survival Guide" was born. As was evident in our coverage of Day joining Portugal. The Man at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of "Dayman" from Season 4's "The Nightman Cometh," our "survival guide" could end up pretty much covering anything & everything connected with The Gang – including The Always Sunny Podcast (with writer/director Megan Ganz), as well as The Gang's secondary series, such as McElhenney's Mythic Quest for Apple TV+, Olson's Hacks for Max, and more. And that's how things are going to roll until the AMPTP gets some sense and returns to the negotiating table to knock out two new contracts that do right by their actors, writers, and others. Thankfully, FX Networks has had our back by dropping some very cool compilation videos over the past few months – and that includes bloopers. But not just any blooper reel – we're talking about a chance to see how The Gang takes those golden screw-ups and spins them into comedic magic – and now we have Season 14 to add to our rundown.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Bloopers vs. Actual Scene

As much as we dig the blooper compilations that were released in the past (including the recent one for Season 16), we have a warm place in our cold, cold hearts for the "Bloopers vs. Actual Scene" series that FX Networks has been dropping. Here's an updated rundown on what's been released so far (including today's release) – focusing on Seasons 2-5, 7-8, and 10-14:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!