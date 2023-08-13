Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, Dennis Reynolds, fx networks, Glenn Howerton, iasip, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia "Still Interesting to Me": Howerton

After a season reminding us why the show's been on for so long, Glenn Howerton explains what makes It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia work.

Welcome back to another edition of "The 'Always Sunny' Strike Survival Guide," our between-seasons look at how things are going with FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But with the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes still ongoing, there won't be anything like that to cover until the AMPTP comes to its senses and negotiates some fair deals. But that doesn't mean we're about to let Paddy's keg of cool s**t run dry – thus, the survival guide. So far, we've covered everything from bloopers to the show's anniversary to Day joining Portugal. The Man at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of "Dayman" to how The Gang & Batman have an "interesting" connection. For this go-around, we're going in a different direction, thanks to an interview Howerton had with Vanity Fair ahead of the strikes while promoting Matt Johnson & Matthew Miller's film BlackBerry (which is earning Howerton some serious Oscars buzz). After a 16th season that saw the series proving itself to be just as hysterically innovative & satirically absurd as ever before, Howerton explains why "the show is still interesting to me."

"The good news is, by its very nature, the show is still interesting to me. The characters are so dynamic and funny and strange. Any one character can be extraordinarily stupid in a scene, or be the smart one, or be completely out of control, or totally laid back, so there's so much dynamism inside of all of these characters and within the show itself," Howerton explained (with "good news" being an understatement once IASIP fans read this). "We've somehow managed to create a format where we can really go to a lot of wild places that most live-action shows certainly can't go to because they're too hemmed in by the concept. It becomes really, really difficult to maintain that. Whereas with a show like' Sunny,' the concept is just a bunch of knuckleheads who work in a bar that are barely ever there; you can do anything because there is no concept beyond that. We have so much freedom on the show."

