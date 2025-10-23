Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: Kaitlin Olson Offers Perfect Response About Dee Evolving

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson doesn't believe Dee Reynolds has evolved as a character - and she's fine with that.

One of the things that the 17th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia taught us was that The Gang (and the show's writers) haven't missed a beat and are as jaw-droppingly funny as ever. Not only do we support the record-breaking and greatest sitcom of all time, but we also do whatever we can to support their other projects. For this go-around, Olson was asked during an interview with Esquire spotlighting her other hit series, ABC's High Potential (and let's not forget HBO Max's Hacks), about the show's longevity. Specifically, how her character, Dee Reynolds, has evolved over the seasons.

"Glad you asked. Dee has not evolved whatsoever. [Laughs] She just got older," Reynolds responded, before getting to the heart of what makes the show work so well. "But that's the whole point. These characters will just dig themselves into deeper and deeper holes, and they'll never learn anything. They'll never have a light-bulb moment or a moral epiphany. They're just going to end up like Danny DeVito, all of 'em. Short and bald." To keep the characters essentially the same at their cores yet still find new situations to put them in isn't an easy feat, a point that Olson appreciates. "I feel so incredibly grateful that our writers are so smart and talented, because it's exactly what you said. You could run the risk of being very predictable, because it's going to be a disaster," Olson added. "So the creative ways in which they find for these characters to dig themselves new holes is just always so delightful to me."

Kaitlin Olson on "Always Sunny" Success Story, Working with Mac

In September 2024, Olson checked in with ABC's Good Morning America (GMA) to promote High Potential. During the interview, Olson shared some of the keys to the show's run and how it is working with Mac on the series for so long. Noting that the people of Philadelphia "are our biggest cheerleaders," Olson shared why she believes the show is still as popular as ever – and why she continues to enjoy coming back. "I mean, I'm married to the showrunner so… but I would say it anyway. I think that the writing on this show is so spectacular. I feel I'm in such good hands – and doing a satire, we have a lot of fodder – like there's a lot… the world presents us a lot of things to write about and satirize, so that's great. And we also only do eight episodes a season now, so it was important to us to be able to do eight really great episodes and not like 20 where some of them might be okay," she explained.

As for working with husband and co-star Mac for so long, Olson not only still enjoys it but wishes they could work together more. "It's the best. We're in production for two months out of the year, and we get to, like, just be with each other, and I fell in love with him on that show, so I love watching him in his element. And he's a big fan of mine, so we have a good time," Olson shared. "It's very funny because our characters hate each other and we're so mean to each other, so that's really fun, yeah. I love it. I love it. I would do it year-round if I could – he's fun," the "Always Sunny" star added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!