Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2026

Pokémon GO Announces Forever Forward Season

Pokémon GO will be launching a new season ahead of Pokémon GO Fest 2026, as players will experience what it's like in Forever Forward

Article Summary Pokémon GO launches the Forever Forward Season on June 2, bringing new events, bonuses, Pokémon debuts, and surprises.

Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global arrives July 11–12 with Mewtwo and Zeraora, plus live events in Tokyo, Chicago, and Copenhagen.

Mega Mewtwo X, Mega Mewtwo Y, Mega Raichu X, Mega Raichu Y, and Mega Skarmory headline major Pokémon GO debuts.

Forever Forward adds refreshed daily bonuses, new Research Breakthrough rewards, Egg hatches, and Dynamax Max Battles.

Niantic dropped new details about the next major seasonal event coming to Pokémon GO, as players will experience something a little different with Forever Forward. Kicking off on June 2 and running through September 8, serving as a bit of a prelude to Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global, trainers will experience both a bigger adventure and several enhanced experiences across the world, especially for those who happen to be going to one of the three in-person Pokémon GO Fest events held across Tokyo, Chicago, and Copenhagen. We have more details below about what you can expect starting next week.

A New Kind Of Season Launches This June in Pokémon GO With Forever Forward

In Pokémon GO, Seasons are periods of time that feature new events, Pokémon debuts, and surprises that all follow a certain theme. As the Seasons change, you may also find different Pokémon appearing in your area and hatching from Eggs. Make sure to explore during each in-game Season to collect and train as many different Pokémon as you can! You'll also enjoy special bonuses as you do. You never know what new surprises you'll find during a new Pokémon GO Season. Why not check out what the latest one has to offer?

Mega-Evolved Pokémon and Max Pokémon Debuts Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y will make their long-awaited Pokémon GO debuts during Pokémon GO Fest 2026, as well as Mega Raichu X, Mega Raichu Y, and Mega Skarmory during the season. Dynamax Electabuzz, Dynamax Magikarp, and Dynamax Feebas will also enter Max Battles at Power Spots throughout the season.

Evolving Daily Discoveries These recurring bonuses are receiving a refresh with new, unique daily perks. This includes Scenic Sundays (boosted Route encounters and Buddy bonuses), Max Mondays (frequent Power Spot refreshes and rotating Max Battles), and Showcase Tuesdays (allowing entries into up to five PokéStop Showcases).

New Ways to Obtain Fan-Favorite Pokémon Trainers can complete Field Research to unlock Research Breakthrough encounters with Pokémon, including Dragonite, Honedge, Indeedee, and Klawf. Also in this season, Wynaunt, Flittle, Absol, and many more will hatch from eggs



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