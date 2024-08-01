Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: McElhenney Flashes Back to "Uplifting" Mac & Dee Moment

Rob McElhenney's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia "Throwback Thursday" flashed back to an "uplifting" moment between Mac and Dee.

Are we going to read into it? Yup! Because when you're quietly awaiting news on the next season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you pretty much find meaning in anything and everything The Gang posts during the off-season. Earlier today, McElhenney had a "Throwback Thursday" post taking us back to September 2018 and Season 13 Episode 4: "Time's Up for the Gang" (directed by Kat Coiro and written by Megan Ganz). After being called out on an internet list of "Worst Bars For Women to Frequent," The Gang has to take part in an anti-harassment seminar to get Paddy's off of that list. In an episode that easily had at least a dozen highlights, it's the "uplifting" moment between Mac (McElhenney) and Dee (Olson) that McElhenney highlights – easily the best of the best moments:

"Throwback Thursday. Humphrey [Humphrey Ker] wasn't impressed, but Charlie was. 🤷🏻‍♂️" wrote McElhenney as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included that "uplifting" moment between Mac and Dee:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards earlier this year, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!