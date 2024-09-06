Posted in: FX, Sports, TV | Tagged: always sunny, eagles, nfl

Always Sunny: McElhenney Has Special Message for Philadelphia Eagles

With the Philadelphia Eagles playing tonight in Brazil, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney had a special message for the team.

If you call yourself a fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and you're just learning now just how close of a connection that The Gang has with the Philadelphia Eagles – what show have you been watching? Before we get to a friendly reminder of how now-retired Eagles center Jason Kelce helped Charlie (Day) help the Eagles win the big game, McElhenney has a special message to share with the team heading into the start of its season. Set to begin tonight at 8:15 pm ET (streaming on Peacock), the NFL invades São Paulo, Brazil, as the Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers, so to get into the spirit of the global experience, McElhenney shared a GIF of his Max in full-on Eagles mode along with the message, "Estou tão incrivelmente animado. Vá pássaros" ("I'm so incredibly excited. Go birds").

Here's a look at McElhenney's post offering the Eagles some Brazilian support (as opposed to the "Brazilian" support offered by a local Philly news anchor earlier today):

Always Sunny: When Jason Kelce Helped Charlie Help Eagles Win SBLII

After an NFL career lasting 13 seasons that included six postseason appearances, two Super Bowl trips (and one title), and multiple Pro Bowl & first-team All-Pro selections, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce held an emotional press conference earlier this year to announce that he would be retiring. Kelce ended his football career with some serious hall-of-fame-worthy stats – and we have a feeling that he will be getting a ton of broadcasting offers. But for fans of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Kelce will be remembered as one of the Eagles players (along with Beau Allen) who helped Charlie help the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

During Season 13's "Charlie's Home Alone" and "The Gang Wins the Big Game," Charlie finds himself "home alone" in Paddy's while the rest of The Gang is heading off to the big game (the result of a little Green Man switcheroo on Cricket's part). Unfortunately, Charlie ends up becoming a victim of his own traps – but at his lowest point, Kelce delivers an inspirational speech about how all fans' superstitions really do help their teams win. How inspirational? Enough to convince a man to put his leg back into a bear trap. Here's a look at what Olson and McElhenney had to share via Instagram Stories, along with a clip from "Charlie's Home Alone" where Kelce helps Charlie save the day:

In this episode of the New Heights video podcast, Olson & McElhenney join Jason and Travis Kelce to break the news about who won Kylie Kelce's signed Eagles jacket and reveal how the bidding war actually went down:

And here are our original video reviews & overviews for Season 13's "Charlie's Home Alone" and "The Gang Wins the Big Game" (back in the day when we used to actually do video reviews):

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia s13e08 'Charlie's Home Alone': It's the weekend of Super Bowl LII from Charlie's perspective. While Charlie searches the back office, Cricket steals the suit leaving Charlie home alone to defend himself. Written by Adam Weinstock & Andy Jones and directed by Kat Coiro.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia s13e09 'The Gang Wins The Big Game': It's the most important weekend of their lives and Frank has treated the gang and a crew of their ragtag hangers-on with tickets to see the Eagles in the Super Bowl! Written by Conor Galvin and directed by Kat Coiro.

