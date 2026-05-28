Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: big bad toy store, madman

BigBadWorkShop Debuts Longbox Heroes Prestige Madman 1/12 Figure

Coming to life from BigBadWorkShop, new Longbox Heroes are on the way including the new 1/12 Prestige Madman

Article Summary BigBadWorkShop expands Longbox Heroes with a Madman 1/12 figure inspired by Mike Allred’s cult indie comic icon.

The Madman Prestige figure stands 6 inches tall, features 20+ articulation points, and recreates Frank Einstein’s bold look.

Accessories include alternate heads and hands, Madman’s yo-yo, disc gun, and guitar for comic-accurate display options.

Madman Longbox Heroes Prestige is up for pre-order now at $39.99, with BigBadWorkShop listing a Q2 2027 release.

Independent comics are finally getting the spotlight they deserve with some brand-new, long-awaited action figures. BigBadWorkShop continues to bring indy legends to life for the Longbox Heroes collection, and up next is the bizarre world of Madman. Inspired by the cult comic series created by Mike Allred, the Longbox Heroes Prestige line is bringing Frank Einstein's strange superhero adventures to life in highly detailed 1:12 scale form. This comic and hero are known for bringing retro sci-fi, superhero action, and wacky adventures to the comic pages. Madman is one of those creator-owned comic characters who keep coming back for more, and this new figure captures just that.

Standing at roughly 6" tall with over 20 points of articulation, this Prestige Madman figure captures the colorful comic aesthetic that fans will instantly recognize from Allred's artwork. BigBadWorkShop was sure to pack him full of accessories, like alternate heads, extra hands, Madman's signature yo-yo weapon, his disc gun, and even his guitar. This new Longbox Heroes release is already up for pre-order at $39.99 with a Q2 2027 release date.

Madman Longbox Heroes Prestige Madman 1/12 Figure

"LET THE CHAOS BEGIN! Madman blasts off the comic page and into your collection as a fully articulated 1:12 scale action figure! Frank Einstein, the resurrected super-agent with a second chance at life, is ready for action, taking on whatever his crazy world can throw at him in style. And for accessories, we got 'em all: Madman keeps the meanies in check with his trademark yo-yo and disc gun. All while shredding on his iconic guitar!"

"Inspired by Mike Allred's unmistakable pop-art-meets-surrealist comics, this figure captures the offbeat energy and cult-comic cool that made Madman an independent comics icon. This officially licensed action figure is the starting point for BigBadWorkShop's World of Madman and a must-have for fans of strange science, superhero adventure, and standout shelf presence!"

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