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X-Men '97, Heartstopper Forever, Bullseye & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, True Detective, X-Men '97, Daredevil: Born Again, Heartstopper Forever, One Piece & more!

Article Summary X-Men '97 leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with a big Season 2 trailer drop and a major update on Season 4 progress.

Daredevil: Born Again, Heartstopper Forever, and One Piece also headline a packed lineup of TV and streaming updates.

The Vampire Lestat, True Detective, and The Legend of Vox Machina bring fresh casting, production, and teaser news.

Plus, quick hits on Strange New Worlds, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Ghosts, Star City, and more must-read coverage.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, True Detective, X-Men '97, The Legend of Vox Machina, Daredevil: Born Again, Heartstopper Forever, One Piece, The Big Bang Theory, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 28th, 2026:

The Vampire Lestat Cast Tease What They're Excited for You to See

True Detective Season 5: Nicolas Cage Updates Where Things Stand

X-Men '97 EP Offers Update: "We Are in Season 4 Giving Script Notes"

X-Men '97 Season 2 Debuts July 1st: Official Trailer, Images Released

The Legend of Vox Machina Announces Andy Serkis Has Season 4 Role

Daredevil: Born Again: Wilson Bethel Teases Bullseye's Season 3 Look

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S04 Filming Early 2027: Report

Heartstopper Forever: Netflix Releases First-Look Finale Images

One Piece Creator Eiichiro Oda Checks Out "The Battle of Alabasta" Set

Star City Sneak Peek: Apple TV Previews "For All Mankind" Spinoff

The Big Bang Theory Star Simon Helberg Discusses Howard's Evolution

Strange New Worlds EPs Pitched William Shatner on TOS Era Ep Return

Doctor Who Rumors, Rick and Morty Return & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Brilliant Minds Kicks Off Final Run Tonight: Here's Our S02E15 Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Returns! Our S19E01 & S19E02 Previews

Here's Why Ghosts Has Become Our Spiritual Sequel to The Good Place

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