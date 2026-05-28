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X-Men '97, Heartstopper Forever, Bullseye & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, True Detective, X-Men '97, Daredevil: Born Again, Heartstopper Forever, One Piece & more!
Article Summary
- X-Men '97 leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with a big Season 2 trailer drop and a major update on Season 4 progress.
- Daredevil: Born Again, Heartstopper Forever, and One Piece also headline a packed lineup of TV and streaming updates.
- The Vampire Lestat, True Detective, and The Legend of Vox Machina bring fresh casting, production, and teaser news.
- Plus, quick hits on Strange New Worlds, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Ghosts, Star City, and more must-read coverage.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, True Detective, X-Men '97, The Legend of Vox Machina, Daredevil: Born Again, Heartstopper Forever, One Piece, The Big Bang Theory, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 28th, 2026:
The Vampire Lestat Cast Tease What They're Excited for You to See
True Detective Season 5: Nicolas Cage Updates Where Things Stand
X-Men '97 EP Offers Update: "We Are in Season 4 Giving Script Notes"
X-Men '97 Season 2 Debuts July 1st: Official Trailer, Images Released
The Legend of Vox Machina Announces Andy Serkis Has Season 4 Role
Daredevil: Born Again: Wilson Bethel Teases Bullseye's Season 3 Look
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S04 Filming Early 2027: Report
Heartstopper Forever: Netflix Releases First-Look Finale Images
One Piece Creator Eiichiro Oda Checks Out "The Battle of Alabasta" Set
Star City Sneak Peek: Apple TV Previews "For All Mankind" Spinoff
The Big Bang Theory Star Simon Helberg Discusses Howard's Evolution
Strange New Worlds EPs Pitched William Shatner on TOS Era Ep Return
Doctor Who Rumors, Rick and Morty Return & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Brilliant Minds Kicks Off Final Run Tonight: Here's Our S02E15 Preview
Criminal Minds: Evolution Returns! Our S19E01 & S19E02 Previews
Here's Why Ghosts Has Become Our Spiritual Sequel to The Good Place
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!