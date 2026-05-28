Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Senbla, Sonic Live In Concert

Sonic Live In Concert Announces Global Concert Dates

Senbla has announced a new set of dates for Sonic Live In Concert, as the Sonic The Hedgehog experience takes things to a global level

Article Summary Sonic Live In Concert goes global with 2026 U.S. dates and a UK tour in February 2027, with more Europe shows to come.

Senbla says Sonic Live In Concert features music from 1991 to today, paired with HD game footage and live performers.

The U.S. run starts September 20, 2026, with the official debut at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on September 26.

Tickets for Sonic Live In Concert go on sale May 29, 2026, with pre-sale access beginning one day earlier on May 28.

The London-based concert promoter and production company Senbla announced a new set of dates for Sonic Live In Concert, as they finally take the show global. It's not what we would call a major global tour, but it's big enough to catch everyone's eye as they revealed multiple dates in the United States, as well as dates for the United Kingdom. The U.S. shows will kick off on September 20 and roll over the Fall until they take a brief hiatus for the holidays, then pick back up in the U.K. in February 2027. We have the full rundown from the company below about what you can expect to see, as well as the full set of dates.

Gotta Go Fast With The Instruments as Sonic Live In Concert Arrives This Fall

Featuring iconic moments and music from the very first game in 1991 through today, the production will debut in the U.S. at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on September 26, 2026, before making its European premiere at London's Eventim Apollo on September 30. The U.S. tour will visit more than 30 cities nationwide, and a UK tour will follow in February 2027. More European dates will be announced at a later time. Tickets will go on sale May 29, 2026, with pre-sale tickets going on sale on May 28, 2026.

As part of a global rollout celebrating the franchise's milestone anniversary, Sonic Live In Concert features the most recognizable music from the Sonic universe, performed by a live ensemble alongside rock musicians, vocalists, and electronic elements. The setlist includes fan-favorite tracks and an incredible array of music from the very first game through to today, accompanied by synchronized HD footage of iconic levels, moments, and boss battles from the franchise. Audiences can expect musical Easter eggs woven into the arrangements, adding an extra layer of discovery that brings Sonic's world vividly to life on stage.

September 20, 2026 – Spokane, Washington – First Interstate Center for the Arts

September 22, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (preview)

September 23, 2026 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium (preview)

September 25, 2026 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre (preview)

September 26, 2026 – Hollywood, CA – Dolby Theatre

September 27, 2026 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

September 29, 2026 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theater

September 30, 2026 – London, U.K. – London Eventim Apollo

October 1, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre

October 2, 2026 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

October 3, 2026 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

October 4, 2026 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

October 6, 2026 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

October 8, 2026 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 9, 2026 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

October 10, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

October 11, 2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 13, 2026 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

October 15, 2026 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

October 16, 2026 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

October 17, 2026 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

October 18, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

October 19, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 20, 2026 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

October 22, 2026 – Brandon, MS – City Hall Live

October 23, 2026 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 24, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

October 25, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts

October 27, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

October 28, 2026 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

October 29, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

October 30, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

October 31, 2026 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts – Au Rene Theater

November 1, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

February 17, 2027 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall

February 18, 2027 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

February 19, 2027 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

February 20, 2027 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!