Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Senbla, Sonic Live In Concert
Sonic Live In Concert Announces Global Concert Dates
Senbla has announced a new set of dates for Sonic Live In Concert, as the Sonic The Hedgehog experience takes things to a global level
Article Summary
- Sonic Live In Concert goes global with 2026 U.S. dates and a UK tour in February 2027, with more Europe shows to come.
- Senbla says Sonic Live In Concert features music from 1991 to today, paired with HD game footage and live performers.
- The U.S. run starts September 20, 2026, with the official debut at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on September 26.
- Tickets for Sonic Live In Concert go on sale May 29, 2026, with pre-sale access beginning one day earlier on May 28.
The London-based concert promoter and production company Senbla announced a new set of dates for Sonic Live In Concert, as they finally take the show global. It's not what we would call a major global tour, but it's big enough to catch everyone's eye as they revealed multiple dates in the United States, as well as dates for the United Kingdom. The U.S. shows will kick off on September 20 and roll over the Fall until they take a brief hiatus for the holidays, then pick back up in the U.K. in February 2027. We have the full rundown from the company below about what you can expect to see, as well as the full set of dates.
Gotta Go Fast With The Instruments as Sonic Live In Concert Arrives This Fall
Featuring iconic moments and music from the very first game in 1991 through today, the production will debut in the U.S. at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on September 26, 2026, before making its European premiere at London's Eventim Apollo on September 30. The U.S. tour will visit more than 30 cities nationwide, and a UK tour will follow in February 2027. More European dates will be announced at a later time. Tickets will go on sale May 29, 2026, with pre-sale tickets going on sale on May 28, 2026.
As part of a global rollout celebrating the franchise's milestone anniversary, Sonic Live In Concert features the most recognizable music from the Sonic universe, performed by a live ensemble alongside rock musicians, vocalists, and electronic elements. The setlist includes fan-favorite tracks and an incredible array of music from the very first game through to today, accompanied by synchronized HD footage of iconic levels, moments, and boss battles from the franchise. Audiences can expect musical Easter eggs woven into the arrangements, adding an extra layer of discovery that brings Sonic's world vividly to life on stage.
- September 20, 2026 – Spokane, Washington – First Interstate Center for the Arts
- September 22, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (preview)
- September 23, 2026 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium (preview)
- September 25, 2026 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre (preview)
- September 26, 2026 – Hollywood, CA – Dolby Theatre
- September 27, 2026 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
- September 29, 2026 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theater
- September 30, 2026 – London, U.K. – London Eventim Apollo
- October 1, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre
- October 2, 2026 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre
- October 3, 2026 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
- October 4, 2026 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
- October 6, 2026 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
- October 8, 2026 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- October 9, 2026 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- October 10, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
- October 11, 2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
- October 13, 2026 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre
- October 15, 2026 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater
- October 16, 2026 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater
- October 17, 2026 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
- October 18, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
- October 19, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- October 20, 2026 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
- October 22, 2026 – Brandon, MS – City Hall Live
- October 23, 2026 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
- October 24, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- October 25, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts
- October 27, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
- October 28, 2026 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- October 29, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
- October 30, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
- October 31, 2026 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts – Au Rene Theater
- November 1, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- February 17, 2027 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall
- February 18, 2027 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
- February 19, 2027 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall
- February 20, 2027 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall