Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: sugar

Sugar Season 2 Official Trailer: Same City, New Case, Deadlier Secrets

With the Apple TV series returning on June 19th, here's the trailer for Colin Farrell-starring neo-noir detective drama Sugar Season 2.

Article Summary Apple TV has released the official Sugar Season 2 trailer, teasing a darker new mystery for Colin Farrell’s John Sugar.

Sugar Season 2 premieres Friday, June 19, with the eight-episode neo-noir detective drama rolling out weekly through August 7.

The new case finds John Sugar back in Los Angeles, facing fresh threats, deeper danger, and deadlier secrets than before.

New Sugar Season 2 cast additions include Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle, and Shea Whigham.

For Colin Farrell's John Sugar, it's the same city, a new case, and a whole lot of new (and deadlier) dangers. is back on the scene this summer. Same city, new case. Earlier this year, Apple TV announced that the second season of the acclaimed neo-noir detective drama Sugar would hit streaming screens beginning on Friday, June 19th (with the eight-episode season dropping single episodes weekly, every Friday through August 7). Now, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer (which you can check out above) and a new key art poster:

Of course, a new case brings new faces. Joining Farrell this season are Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle, and special guest star Shea Whigham. We're holding back on saying anything more since the streaming series was such a pleasant, jaw-dropping surprise that less is more at this point. Previously, Apple TV was kind enough to release a set of preview images spotlighting some of the new faces. In addition, we have a look at the official overview, which offers more intel on Sugar's next case, below.

The streaming series offers a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. The second season ushers in the return of Los Angeles' iconic private detective and film connoisseur, John Sugar (Colin Farrell), for a new case: tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer as his search for his beloved missing sister continues. As the investigation expands into a citywide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question — how far will he go to do what's right?

Created by Mark Protosevich, the second season of Apple TV's Sugar is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films under Kinberg's overall deal with Apple TV. Farrell, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers.

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