Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions

A New Hero Rises with Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Series

Prepare to enter the blood-soaked arena with Four Horsemen Studios with the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Article Summary Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators adds the Lighter Flesh Gladiator, a new human-style warrior for the arena of Mythoss.

Designed as a versatile Legion Builder, this Mythic Legions release works as a standout solo fighter or army builder.

The Mythic Legions gladiator includes two heads, removable armor, belts, and classic arena weapons for customization.

Pre-orders are live now for $54.99, with the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators figure slated for a Q4 2026 release.

The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators line continues from Four Horsemen Studios as a new fighter enters the brutal arena of Mythoss. A new hero is ready to be forged inside the Coliseum of Mercurios as the Lighter Flesh Armory Gladiator arrives on the scene. This new release steps away from the mythical world of Mythic Legions and offers a more human-toned counterpart within the growing roster of arena fighters. Built around the idea of the "Legion Builder" figures, this release fits perfectly into any large army collection, or just a single hero in the arena.

This lighter-toned gladiator stands out through its human features, capturing a more grounded, baseline appearance compared to orcs, demons, and elves. Like the rest of the Armory Gladiators series, he will feature full articulation, removable armor parts, a secondary unmasked head, and a nice selection of weapons. Classic arena weapons such as swords, axes, maces, and shields are all included and will pair well with other figures in the Mythic Legions line. Pre-orders for the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Lighter Flesh Gladiator are already live for $54.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Lighter Flesh Figure

"Add the ultimate gladiator warriors to your Mythic Legions army! The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Lighter Flesh Armory Gladiator action figure is around 7 inches in size and features multiple points of articulation for creating various poses with the figure. The figure also comes with two heads, shoulder armor, four belts, and a variety of weapons to customize the figure with. Don't miss your chance to add this impressive figure to your Four Horsemen collection!"

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Part of the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators series

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Lighter Flesh Armory Gladiator figure

2 Head parts

Shoulder armor

Sword

Axe

Hammer

Shield

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