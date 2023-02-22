Always Sunny Season 16 E05 Filming Starts; Charlie/Uncle Jack Blooper We have an It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 update to pass along & a great Charlie/Uncle Jack blooper clip from the podcast.

With filming continuing on FXX's 16th season of the Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we were hoping to get some update during this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast. Alas, it was slightly lacking (but still a great watch/listen, so check it out here). But thanks to IASIP writer, director & EP (as well as podcast co-host) Megan Ganz, we have an update to pass along courtesy of the magic of social media. With the Paddy's set in the background (and we think that's Day sitting to the right), Ganz posted a close-up shot of the clapperboard, signifying that work on Ep. 1605 was getting underway, along with the caption, "Here we go again! #sunny16" (with the image from Cinematographer John Tanzer).

Here's a look at Ganz's post, and then check out an excellent blooper from S05E03, "The Great Recession":

And in the following clip from this week's episode of the podcast, Ganz shares with McElhenney, Day, and Howerton a great outtake from "The Great Recession" featuring Day's Charlie, Uncle Jack (Andrew Friedman), and Charlie's Mom (Lynne Marie Stewart) that has everyone in tears:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16: A Dream About to Come True?

Could It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 be the season that Mac's dream is finally realized? Will Mac finally get to play catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley? As The Gang continues working away on the 16th season, McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers). After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter one of the show's classic moments), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019.