Always Sunny Season 16: Gail the Snail Returns! Break Out The Salt! Mary Lynn Rajskub took to social media to share a BTS look at Gail the Snail's return for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16.

The updates on how filming on FXX's 16th season of the Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continue to keep rolling in – and it's been some great stuff. And one of the things that we've learned through all of it is that we should be expecting a number of familiar faces returning to haunt The Gang duirng the upcoming season. And now, we can add Mary Lynn Rajskub's Gail the Snail to that list, with Rajskub sharing a look at herself with Mary Elizabeth Ellis (The Waitress) in full-on "Gail mode" on Instagram Stories (see screencap), followed by a solo image on Twitter.

And here's a look at Rajskub's tweet, in response to an IASIP fan who was excited about Gail's return but didn't have Instagram:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16: A Dream About to Come True?

Could It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 be the season that Mac's dream is finally realized? Will Mac finally get to play catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley? As The Gang continues working away on the 16th season, McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers). After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter one of the show's classic moments), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019.