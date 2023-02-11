Always Sunny Season 16/Podcast Update, Eagles Love & Road Trips It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16/Podcast update. Plus, a look at some love for Philadelphia Eagles fans & The Gang's road trips.

As folks get ready for the Super Bowl this Sunday, it's safe to say that we know who FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito will be rooting for. But aside from maybe carving out some time for the game, The Gang (we include writer/EP Megan Ganz and writer, EP & star David Hornsby in that group) is hard at work filming the 16th season. So much so that there won't be an episode of The Always Sunny Podcast this week, but the show will return on February 20th (with an interesting tease in the tweet to "stay tuned for exciting news"). But that doesn't mean we don't have a few cool things to pass along to help feed your fix for "Always Sunny" content. In fact, let's start with the Super Bowl since we mentioned that earlier…

With this weekend's NFL Super Bowl LVII seeing the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, the long-running FXX series dropped some psychological warfare on all of the Chiefs fans out there on social media. Here's a look at the IASIP Instagram account sharing a look at S05E12 "The Gang Reignites the Rivalry" to demonstrate how Eagles are right now as they flood Arizona for the big game:

And for a look back at all of the times that The Gang left Philly for a little road-tripping, here's a featurette that was released by FX Networks (with our money on Dennis' & Charlie's time in the back of the U-Haul in S05E02 "The Gang Hits the Road"):

Earlier this week, Hornsby checked in via Instagram to offer us a look behind the scenes. Through the magic of time-lapsed video, we get to see how Hornsby transforms into the ex-Father Matthew Mara… otherwise known as "Rickety Cricket." Set to the tune of Metallica's "Lux Æterna," here's a look at Hornsby's epic transformation (courtesy of @jcollinsmakeup, @autonimousfx2005, @siouxsinclair, @hair_by_abbyroll, and @theadorable1):

The Always Sunny Podcast & Season 16

During this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, Day, Howerton & Megan Ganz (McElhenney is out for this one) kicked things off by letting us know that they had been filming for the past two days. And while details were being kept under wraps, they did share that Day had spent most of his filming day with "his Americas on" (with Ganz explaining that "Americas" was a term Day came up with for Charlie's pro-USA clothes and it's now it the IASIP dictionary).

We then learned that Ganz will be directing two episodes this season and is currently spearheading the wrap-up of the last two scripts. Ganz updated that one of the scripts was sent to them, and she thought they were really going to like it (especially with it clocking in at 25 pages, which Howerton liked because it meant they had space for some improv). In addition, it sounds like we can expect some familiar faces from the IASIP ensemble to return this season, with Andrew Friedman (Charlie's Uncle Jack) name-dropped. One more before we leave you to enjoy the episode? For one episode this season, a "specific gag" will happen to Mac (McElhenney) that will result in how he looks physically and how he sounds (which was followed by laughter). Okay, that's good enough for now. The rest is for you to discover and enjoy. So here's a look at what Day, Howerton & Ganz had to share about how production is going on the 16th season and have a "bigger picture" conversation about acting:

Last week, McElhenney, Day, Howerton & Ganz took a look at S05E02 "The Gang Hits the Road," which sounded like it was recorded before The Gang started filming Season 16. The episode kicked off with a brief update on how things were going from a writing standpoint, sharing that some things have been finished while others are still being worked up (referencing how sometimes scripts are being worked on in trailers during season filming) while also adding that it's running pretty much how it always does at this stage of the game. And then, towards the end of the podcast episode (at around the 49:00 mark), Day shares some personal perspectives on how it feels walking back onto the set again and how it impacts his getting back into character, with McElhenney, Howerton & Ganz joining in to discuss how they get back into the swing of things. Here's a look back – and if you haven't subscribed to The Always Sunny Podcast's YouTube Channel, head on over here to make that dream a reality: