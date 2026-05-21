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The Boys, Sex Criminals & American Horror Story: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW, American Horror Story 13, The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, Sex Criminals, Dutton Ranch, and more!

Article Summary The Boys leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with finale fallout, Vought Rising implications, and Gen V future teases.

American Horror Story 13 updates include returning cast members, a new addition, and fresh FX horror buzz.

Sex Criminals adaptation momentum joins The Vampire Lestat, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Borat return talk.

AEW headlines, Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear, and Dutton Ranch interviews round out the latest TV dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Dynamite/Collision, American Horror Story 13, Borat/Mephisto, The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, Sex Criminals, Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear, Dutton Ranch, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 21st, 2026:

Mick Foley Joins AEW, Breaking the Hearts of WWE Fans Everywhere

AEW Dynamite and Collision: Preview Tonight's 3-Hour Extravaganza

Critical Role Set to Usher In Age of Umbra: Sallowlands This July

AEW Holding First-Ever Post-MLB Event with Minnesota Twins in July

American Horror Story 13: Lynch, Fraser, Suvari Returning; Colón Joins

Borat or Mephisto? Cohen Addresses Who Has Better Chance of Returning

The Vampire Lestat: AMC Follows Bogosian's Lead, Releases New Look

The Boys Showrunner on Finale Impact on "Vought Rising," Gen V Future

Sex Criminals EP Posts "One of the Coolest Things" About Adapting Work

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Poster: Trailer Releases Thursday

Marvel Fallout, Rick and Morty, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Part 2 Exclusive Clip: Sushi Showdown

Dutton Ranch: Lind Discusses "Yellowstone" Dream, Ensemble Cast & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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