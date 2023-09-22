Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, streaming

Amazon Adds Ads to Prime Video in 2024; Ad-Free Tier Option Available

Amazon will start adding ads to Prime Video films & television series beginning in 2024 - with an ad-free tier available for an extra fee.

Well, it looks like we have something else to "look forward to" when Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys arrives with its fourth season next year – ads. Earlier today, Amazon confirmed that commercials in films & television series will begin being rolled out in the U.S., U.K., Germany & Canada in early 2024 (followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year). It's a move that's apparently become the new "thing" with studios/streamers: multi-tiered subscription plans based on ads and premium-level offerings. Football fans who've been checking out Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" have already gotten a preview of how it's going to work – with live commercial breaks built into the broadcasts. Well, those breaks won't just be for sports anymore. For its part, Amazon argues that the addition of ads will increase its ability to continually invest in Prime Video programming. In addition, Amazon reassures subscribers that the ads will be "limited" (though how limited was specified) and that the streamer will maintain "meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers." But what if you don't want ads? Well, there's a way to get around it… but it'll cost 'ya…

If you're an Amazon Prime member, then along with all of the non-Prime Video stuff that you get for your $14.99/month membership, you know that you used to enjoy streaming Prime Video movies & television series without having to be bothered by ads. Well, you can't keep enjoying that lifestyle if you want – for an additional $2.99/month (in the U.S.). If you opt not to go that route, then your monthly membership fee won't change – but your viewing experience will. Expect more details on the move from Amazon as the calendar inches closer to the new year, including official rollout dates globally and additional costs in other territories.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!