American Dad! FOX Special Previews Animated Series' Season 20 Return

Returning for Season 20 on Feb. 22nd, here's that look at American Dad! that was included in FOX's new Jenny McCarthy-hosted preview special.

Earlier this year, the news dropped that FOX gave the green light for four more seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. In addition, it was announced that Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! was officially returning to the network with a four-season deal of its own, following its run on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS (though past seasons will still air through 2030). In the interest of full disclosure, we couldn't be more excited to have Stan, Francine, Hayley, Steve, Roger, Klaus, and the rest of Langley Falls back in our lives: American Dad! is one of those shows we rank up alongside Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends. With the animated series returning for Season 20 beginning February 22nd, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come, courtesy of the Jenny McCarthy-hosted (yeah, we know…) FOX Winter Preview special above (with "Animation Domination" previews kicking in at around the 16:40 mark). Here are some screencaps of what you're about to see:

"This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide." Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

