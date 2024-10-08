Posted in: TBS, TV | Tagged: american dad, seth macfarlane

American Dad! Returns October 28th: Check Out TBS's New Teaser

Returning to TBS with new episodes on October 28th, check out the newest teaser and guest star lineup for the return of American Dad!

During a special panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) this past summer, stars Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jeff Fischer (minus very busy Seth MacFarlane), and executive producers Matt Weitzman, Kara Vallow, and Nic Wegener shared some serious intel on what's to come with American Dad ahead of its return this fall to TBS (we'll get to that in a minute). Now, we know when that return will be, with TBS releasing a new teaser announcing that the hit animated series will be back with new episodes beginning Monday, October 28 at 10 pm ET/PT. What can we expect? The Smiths are overjoyed when the Langley Falls boardwalk reopens – but see their dreams of climbing Mount Everest turn into a nightmare. Meanwhile, Roger is struck with a mysterious illness, Klaus contends with an imposter, and much more. In terms of guest stars, we can expect to hear the voices of Charles Barkley, Michael Imperioli, Leslie Jones, Joel McHale, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Neal McDonough, and both Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick.

In the images and previews that were previously released, we got a sense of some of the season's storylines – including one that sees Roger and Stan (both Seth MacFarlane) needing to join bodies to recover from a train accident. In another episode, Rogu (Dee Bradley Baker) is dealing with a potentially fatal illness – so guess which family decides to pretend that they're doctors to save him? Also, viewers can look forward to a Christmas episode (we're guessing that this one would be a Santa Claus-free holiday episode if the tradition of trading off years continues) as well as… another Klaus rap. Yup, you read that correctly. While you're processing that, make sure to note one of the images, in particular – it appears we're also getting an "old-timey" animated episode.

Here's a look at the image gallery that was previously released – with an extended look at the show's return waiting for you above.

Stemming from 20th Television Animation, TBS' American Dad was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle – along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

